Damini Yadhuvanshi's book 'Experiences are Inspirations' encourages readers to pursue humanity

-- Nineteen-year-old Damini Yadhuvanshi has published a self-help book 'Experiences are Inspirations' with Notion Press –India's fastest growing self-publishing company. The book aims to spread positivity, love and happiness among the readers by narrating an inspiring story.The story revolves around a young girl named Khushi who believes in motivating people and sorting out their problems. In this self-interested world , Khushi shines like an epitome of humanity and provides the virtues of a good soul. Today everybody is busy with their own lives and do not have time to think about others wherein Khushi voluntarily gets involved in others problems and comes up with unique solutions. The story takes an unexpected turn when Khushi's friend Vivek secretly falls in love with her for her goodness and simplicity.Speaking about the same,– the author of the book said, 'Today, people are running towards achieving a career but in that race they are lacking behind in the race of humanity. They are forgetting their basic values, responsibilities and becoming extremely self-cantered. Hence I wanted to write a book which will help people to understand the meaning of their lives. Because I feel it is really high time for us to think upon the reason of our existence. I believe this book will be able to change the mind-set of people and motivate them to walk a path that's paved by humanity. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my parents, sisters, friends and Notion Press for their assistance and support.'''Experiences are Inspirations' written by young and vibrant author Damini Yadhuvanshi is currently available on Amazon, Flipkart, Notion Press book store and other ecommerce sites. Grab a copy of the book at the earliest in order to lead a life with full of cheerfulness.Damini Yadhuvanshi is a nineteen-year-old student pursuing English literature. She hails from a family that's rooted in the field of Media and Dance. Damini spends her time in writing and thinking about life in a philosophical manner. She is a social activist and also runs a Campaign Jaagruk K.E.I (Knowledge, Education and Information). Her campaign aims at spreading awareness about the importance of education. She believes that humans can get rid of almost every social issue if they know the true essence of education. She started this campaign and wrote her first book when she realised that there is an urgent need in society to make people understand what humanity denotes and where they are lacking behind. Damini, through this book, wishes to make the readers realise that leading a happy life is more important than having a successful career. She advocates feminism. She also plays guitar and is interested in music. Her family's support is her strength. She always feels happy in natural surroundings and is a keen observer of social issues.