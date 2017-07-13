News By Tag
Damini Yadhuvanshi's book 'Experiences are Inspirations' encourages readers to pursue humanity
The story revolves around a young girl named Khushi who believes in motivating people and sorting out their problems. In this self-interested world , Khushi shines like an epitome of humanity and provides the virtues of a good soul. Today everybody is busy with their own lives and do not have time to think about others wherein Khushi voluntarily gets involved in others problems and comes up with unique solutions. The story takes an unexpected turn when Khushi's friend Vivek secretly falls in love with her for her goodness and simplicity.
Speaking about the same, Damini Yadhuvanshi – the author of the book said, 'Today, people are running towards achieving a career but in that race they are lacking behind in the race of humanity. They are forgetting their basic values, responsibilities and becoming extremely self-cantered. Hence I wanted to write a book which will help people to understand the meaning of their lives. Because I feel it is really high time for us to think upon the reason of our existence. I believe this book will be able to change the mind-set of people and motivate them to walk a path that's paved by humanity. I would like to take this opportunity to thank my parents, sisters, friends and Notion Press for their assistance and support.''
'Experiences are Inspirations' written by young and vibrant author Damini Yadhuvanshi is currently available on Amazon, Flipkart, Notion Press book store and other ecommerce sites. Grab a copy of the book at the earliest in order to lead a life with full of cheerfulness.
About the author : Damini Yadhuvanshi is a nineteen-year-
