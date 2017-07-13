 
News By Tag
* Send Sms
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Melbourne
  Victoria
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

SMSTech: The Premium Online Service to Send Bulk SMS

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Send Sms

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Melbourne - Victoria - Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- SMSTech, an SMS service company based in Melbourne, which caters to Australian business, is showcasing a highly efficient bulk SMS service.

Revealing the details in a recent press meet organised in the city, the top executives of the company also highlighted some of the most reputed services offered by the company.

"We are an SMS service that focuses on providing a simple to use solution for Australian business. We offer superlative service like best prices and highly efficient customer support which enables you to garner the most out of your SMS communication needs. The major genres of our products are: SMS API, Web SMS, SMS Marketing, E-mail to SMS, SMS Gateway and last but not the least, Bulk SMS," said an executive.

"We offer a gateway with 99% uptime promise, with an ability to send single or thousands of SMS at once, delivering to all Australian carriers. You can send SMS messages by various methods: send a direct message using our Web SMS platform; send a message using a standard e-mail client through E-mail to SMS; or integration of a flexible API inside your own site," said an executive.

Bulk SMS is a novel service. "Whether you are a school, a retails shop, a gym, a sports centre or a membership organisation, the service of Bulk SMS will aid you in keeping touch with your contacts. This can be in the form of updates (inform customers about last-minute changes in time or venue), promotions (for sales and special events), notification (server alerts or notifying colleagues), reminders (send reminder to ensurepatients or clients will not miss appointments), and due dates (remind others about due dates for payments and expiry dates)," explained another executive.

In all cases, customers like to get SMS reminders rather than phone calls. SMS service is used by industries like Finance& banking, healthcare, HR/ recruitment, education, e-commerce and retail and real estate.

Web SMS service makes it simple to send one SMS to a single entity or an SMS in bulk to a big list of contacts using a device connected to the net. Integration is not necessary, and downloads are not needed. Web SMS may be the simplest way to begin dispatching SMS messages and offers whatever you need for managing your communications and SMS campaigns.

Visit http://www.smstech.com.au for more.

Contact
SMSTech
***@smstech.com.au
End
Source:
Email:***@smstech.com.au
Tags:Send Sms
Industry:Technology
Location:Melbourne - Victoria - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share