AKP Chauffeurs Launch Ratoath Wedding Cars Meath Limos
AKP Chauffeur Limousines Ratoath Wedding Cars Meath is a reputed company known for offering some of the best wedding cars in Ireland. Being a part of this industry since 2005 has helped them to understand the needs and requirements of the couples
Working with the only aim of delivering a good service to their clients, to this date they have received many letters and emails from their satisfied customers. AKP Chauffeur Limousines is the first company in Ireland offering wedding car hire service in Meath Ireland. If you have planned to have a vintage wedding theme, this company puts an end to this search.
About Padraic O Reilly- The Owner of AKP Chauffeur Limousines:
Padraic O Reilly is one of many in the team who will make your big day even bigger with his extraordinary service. He understands the need of the couples, he has stored some of the exceptional looking cars which when hired seems like the cream on cake. He makes sure that your wedding goes smoothly and picture perfect.
Eye-Catching Collection of Cars of AKP Chauffeur Limousines:
The amazing collection of this company will definitely snatched the senses. Their fantastic Vintage cars they have in their assortments will keep you awestruck. Whether it is the bride of the groom, coming down from these superb cars will keep the guests spellbound. Here are the names of the cars that they stock in their assortment.
1930's Beauford Convertible
1920's Regent Convertible Wedding Cars
E-class Mercedes in silver or black
American Stretch Limousines in Silver & Champagne Gold
The 16 - 20 Seater Dublin Party Bus
In addition to this, they also offer cars for the bridesmaids and groomsmen. All these cars are known for its looks and comfortable ride. Their brilliant services and excellent cars are being praised by most of their customers.
Why Choose AKP Chauffeur Limousines :
Customer requirement is the prime and only aim
Cars are of excellent quality
Wide range of classy colors of wedding cars available
Excellent chauffeur service from the experienced personnel
Designed and decorated according to the clients preference
Emphasise on quality
Wide range of wedding cars
AKP Chauffeur Limousines is the one stop solution for the couples who are looking to make their wedding day an unforgettable one with a fantastic bridal car. The wide range of quality and luxurious cars and many services makes them the only choice for people. For more detailed information about their service and cars, feel free to contact the experts.
Contact Information:
Website: https://www.kpcd.ie
Call: 087 2547969
Email: info@kpcd.ie
