Family Room in Hotel Justus is the best stay in Riga

RIGA, Latvia - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Four-star boutique Hotel Justus is located in the heart of the old town of Riga, literally a few steps away from the famous Dome cathedral. Today the hotel consists of 45 cosy rooms uniquely designed to embrace the charm of genuine brickwork combined with fascinating art objects, antique as well as contemporary. Personalized service matched with attractive pricing policy makes Hotel Justus of great interest for a wide range of guests.

Family room is designed to accommodate up to 2 adults and 2 children, these uniquely spacious rooms emanate a sense of understated elegance with modern day appeal.

If you travel with children, family room at Hotel Justus could be your perfect choice! Family Suite is divided for your comfort into two separate bedrooms with a shared bathroom. The master bedroom is very similar to the Standard rooms that are available is available with either one king-size or two single beds. The second bedroom has a single bed that can be easily converted into a couch if required. Each bedroom has its own flat-screen TV with international channels and AC unit. You will also find anti-allergy pillows and duvets, bathrobes and slippers, hairdryer, high-speed broadband Internet access, telephone and much more. You could also use a room service, wake-up call and mini bar for additional payment.


Book the room on our website using promo code UNESCO and get 11% discount! We guarantee, that Hotel Justus is the best stay in Riga. For more information, please, visit http://www.hoteljustus.lv/rooms/family-suite/
