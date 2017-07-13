News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Family Room in Hotel Justus is the best stay in Riga
Family room is designed to accommodate up to 2 adults and 2 children, these uniquely spacious rooms emanate a sense of understated elegance with modern day appeal.
If you travel with children, family room at Hotel Justus could be your perfect choice! Family Suite is divided for your comfort into two separate bedrooms with a shared bathroom. The master bedroom is very similar to the Standard rooms that are available is available with either one king-size or two single beds. The second bedroom has a single bed that can be easily converted into a couch if required. Each bedroom has its own flat-screen TV with international channels and AC unit. You will also find anti-allergy pillows and duvets, bathrobes and slippers, hairdryer, high-speed broadband Internet access, telephone and much more. You could also use a room service, wake-up call and mini bar for additional payment.
Book the room on our website using promo code UNESCO and get 11% discount! We guarantee, that Hotel Justus is the best stay in Riga. For more information, please, visit http://www.hoteljustus.lv/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse