Global Infrared Sensor Market Is Projected To Boost In The Coming Years, Driven By Rising Popularity
The global infrared sensor market is categorized into working mechanism, detection, functionality, and end-user.
Major driving factors of the market are, growing applications of infrared sensors in military along with in civil applications. Moreover, increasing expendable income has led to rise in demand for tablets and smartphones. Additionally, expanding computerization of industrial sector also boost the growth of the market.
By working mechanism, the market is segmented into passive IR sensor and active IR sensor. The segmentations by detection include, uncooled IR sensor and cooled IR sensor. Functionality segment is classified into thermal infrared sensor and quantum infrared sensor. By end-user, the market has been bifurcated into consumer electronics, chemicals, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, mining, pharmaceuticals, and others. By working mechanism type, passive IR sensor accounted for the largest market share of 43.7% in 2016. Oil & gas was the maximum revenue generating segment by end-user.
By geography, the global infrared sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America accounts for the largest share of the market with 33.4%, in the year 2016. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global cosmetics ingredient market, and is projected to continue this trend during the forecast period.
Major players in the field Honeywell International Inc. market include, Hamamatsu Photonics, , Excelitas Technologies Corp., Nippon Avionics Raytheon Company, Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd, Texas Instruments Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Omron Corporation, and Sofradir. For instance, in November 2016, Excelitas Technologies Corp., announced its CaliPile sensors, that represents a innovative range of intelligent IR sensors that comprise highly-sensitive infrared detectors, linked with electronic circuitry, and others.
