 
News By Tag
* Infrared Sensor Market
* Infrared Sensor Market size
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Global Infrared Sensor Market Is Projected To Boost In The Coming Years, Driven By Rising Popularity

The global infrared sensor market is categorized into working mechanism, detection, functionality, and end-user.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Infrared Sensor Market
* Infrared Sensor Market size

Industry:
* Electronics

Location:
* San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
* Companies

SAN FRANCISCO - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Infrared Sensor Market Report, published by Variant Market Research, forecast that the global market is expected to reach $692 Million by 2024 from $286 Million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2016 to 2024. By geography, Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% and 11.9%, respectively, during the forecast period.

Major driving factors of the market are, growing applications of infrared sensors in military along with in civil applications. Moreover, increasing expendable income has led to rise in demand for tablets and smartphones. Additionally, expanding computerization of industrial sector also boost the growth of the market.

By working mechanism, the market is segmented into passive IR sensor and active IR sensor. The segmentations by detection include, uncooled IR sensor and cooled IR sensor. Functionality segment is classified into thermal infrared sensor and quantum infrared sensor. By end-user, the market has been bifurcated into consumer electronics, chemicals, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, mining, pharmaceuticals, and others. By working mechanism type, passive IR sensor accounted for the largest market share of 43.7% in 2016. Oil & gas was the maximum revenue generating segment by end-user.

By geography, the global infrared sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America accounts for the largest share of the market with 33.4%, in the year 2016. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global cosmetics ingredient market, and is projected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Major players in the field Honeywell International Inc. market include, Hamamatsu Photonics, , Excelitas Technologies Corp., Nippon Avionics Raytheon Company, Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd, Texas Instruments Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Omron Corporation, and Sofradir. For instance, in November 2016, Excelitas Technologies Corp., announced its CaliPile sensors, that represents a innovative range of intelligent IR sensors that comprise highly-sensitive infrared detectors, linked with electronic circuitry, and others.

Get sample request of this report @ https://www.variantmarketresearch.com/report-categories/s...

For More information, Contact:

VARIANT MARKET RESEARCH LLP https://www.variantmarketresearch.com

USA Office:

649 Mission St., 5th Floor, San Francisco,

CA 94105, United States.

Tel: +1-415-680-2785

Fax: +1-415-680-2786

Email: help@variantmarketresearch.com

Email: sales@variantmarketresearch.com

Media Contact
kailas disale
415-680-2785
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Variant Market Research
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Infrared Sensor Market, Infrared Sensor Market size
Industry:Electronics
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Variant Market Research LLP News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share