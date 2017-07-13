 
Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413

Perfect Pour By Glass instead of Bottle. Start Positive Wine Drinking Habit & Culture

When people are talking about drinking responsibly, a smart wine-by-glass wine dispenser can let you drink wisely and even let you taste perfect pour instantly!
 
 
Maitre de Vin's multifunctional wine dispenser
Maitre de Vin's multifunctional wine dispenser
 
NEW TERRITORIES, Hong Kong - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- When wine lovers enjoy their time with wines, they are tasting the relaxing mood, the smells, the flavor and the atmosphere at the same time. The art of life is to enjoy the time or even share some happy common topics with your beloved or friends while tasting the wines. You will also find many critical now try proposing a more healthy drinking habit, to consume the amount you could take rather than forcing yourself to finish a bottle.

Maitre de Vin's multi-functional wine dispenser: http://www.maitredevin.com/wine-dispenser , combined the two in a clever design that not only dispenses wine, it also acts as a fit-sized chilling wine cabinet. Its separated dual temperature chambers are able to accommodate two different bottles. Users can control the temperature between 7 to 20 degrees, which covers the suitable temperatures of both red and white wines. Even more, the machine's patent built-in aerator function (optional), advances the instant taste of the wine before dispensing. The other great advantage of this wine dispenser is to keep the opened bottles up to 2 weeks through its vacuum pressurizing system, at the same time, users do not need to pay for any extra inert gas. This wine dispenser is compatible with both cork or screw top wine bottles.

The dimension of the wine machine is just about 50 x 42 x 28 cm. The piano dark body and the touch control panel design of this machine makes it even more presentable and timelessness. The whole system and appearance design did take up a lot of work and time so to make it more handy and simple for the users.

Video: http://www.youtube.com/embed/7j0CZsJ3RZk



Maitre de Vin Limited is a Hong Kong based company which works hard on building up a wine tasting platform: http://www.maitredevin.com . It owns a team of professional product designers and technology know-how engineers. The platform, together with their wine dispenser, hope to bring more information and a positive drinking culture to the public.

Media Contact
Maitre de Vin Limited
+852 9554 6075
enquiries@maitredevin.com
