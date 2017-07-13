News By Tag
Perfect Pour By Glass instead of Bottle. Start Positive Wine Drinking Habit & Culture
When people are talking about drinking responsibly, a smart wine-by-glass wine dispenser can let you drink wisely and even let you taste perfect pour instantly!
Maitre de Vin's multi-functional wine dispenser: http://www.maitredevin.com/
The dimension of the wine machine is just about 50 x 42 x 28 cm. The piano dark body and the touch control panel design of this machine makes it even more presentable and timelessness. The whole system and appearance design did take up a lot of work and time so to make it more handy and simple for the users.
Video: http://www.youtube.com/
Maitre de Vin Limited is a Hong Kong based company which works hard on building up a wine tasting platform: http://www.maitredevin.com . It owns a team of professional product designers and technology know-how engineers. The platform, together with their wine dispenser, hope to bring more information and a positive drinking culture to the public.
Media Contact
Maitre de Vin Limited
+852 9554 6075
enquiries@maitredevin.com
