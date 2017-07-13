The Hospital Information Technology Purchasing Group renews its confidence in Systancia

The Hospital Information Technology Purchasing Group (CAIH – Centrale d'Achat de l'Informatique Hospitalière) renews its confidence in the Axians, Systancia and KNS group for its access security solution

End

-- As a part of a call for tender with multiple recipients, the CAIH is once again calling on the Axians-Systancia-KNS group for its expertise in identity management, authorization and access control solutions.Created 8 years ago, the Axians – Systancia (following the merger of Avencis and Systancia in late 2016) - KNS group is today extending the scope of itsandaccess security solutions to CAIH's members, to Territorial Hospital Groups (THG) as well as to patients.These solutions will allow the THGs to manage all of the identity information of their establishments, as well as to control access to all of their business applications (DPI, PACS, Pharmacy, HRIS, etc.) These solutions will provide THGs with secure access to data across the whole of their territories.With the transformation of hospitals and healthcare establishment into Territorial Hospital Groups, a more comprehensive review of their digital strategy and of the transformation of their information systems is now underway. Solutions are no longer considered at the scale of a single institution, but are rather thought out for multi-site access."We are proud that the Hospital Information Technology Purchasing Group has decided to renew its confidence in us. We have been supporting healthcare establishments in their digital transformation for over 15 years, and this new project only reinforces the recognition of our presence – along with our partners Systancia and KNS - in this offering segment" explains Christophe Fogel, Health Market Director at Axians France."The Axians-Systancia-KNS group, with which Lille's Central Hospital has implemented a multi-use solution based on RGS-certified public key infrastructure for the first time in a French healthcare establishment, is among the members of this framework agreement" highlighted Guillaume Deraedt, IT Security Manager of Lille's CHRU and Chairman of CAIH's Technical Committee.Axians supports its customers – private companies, the public sector, operators and service providers – in the development of their infrastructures and digital solutions.To achieve this, Axians has a complete mastery of information and communication technologies:application solutions and data analytics, corporate networks and digital, datacenter and cloud workspaces, telecom infrastructures, as well as cybersecurity.Through consulting, design, integration and service activities, Axians develops tailor-made solutions to transform technology into value added.Axians is a VINCI Energies brand. www.axians.comEconomic activity of 1.8 billion euros // 8,000 employees // 210 enterprises // 18 countriesConnection, performance, energy efficiency, and data: in a constantly changing world, VINCI Energies accelerates the deployment of new technologies towards two major changes: digital transformation and energy transition. Anchored in local areas and with an agile organization, VINCI Energies' companies make energy, transport and communication infrastructures, factories and buildings more reliable and more efficient every day.2016: 10.2 billion euros (turnover) // 64,500 employees // 1,600 enterprises // 51 countrieswww.vinci-­‐energies.com