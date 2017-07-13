 
Industry News





Ipsos Business Consulting advised SK Target Group Limited of its listing on the HKEX

 
 
Listed Under

CAUSEWAY BAY, Hong Kong - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Ipsos Business Consulting advised SK Target Group Limited on the industry overview of its listing on the GEM Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 8427.HK) on July 19, 2017. The Group manufactures and sells precast concrete telecommunication junction boxes and precast concrete electrical junction boxes under our brand of "Target" in Malaysia. The Group's precast concrete junction boxes are used in (i) telecommunication and electrical infrastructures upgrade and expansion works; and (ii) construction projects in Malaysia. They are buried underground to deter tampering and are used to house and protect a junction with telecommunication and electrical utility connection and distribution access points from weather, changing elevation underground and provide easy access for maintenance.

Ipsos Business Consulting conducted an analysis of, and to report on, the precast concrete telecommunication junction box and electrical junction box manufacturing industry (collectively the "precast concrete junction box industry") in Malaysia. During the IPO process, Ipsos Business Consulting worked with the Group, IPO sponsor and the lawyer to complete the contents of the prospectus as well as follow up questions from HKEX, thus to help investors to understand the market overview, competitive landscape and other value. According to Ipsos's analysis, Ipsos Business Consulting estimated that in Malaysia, the precast concrete electrical junction box and telecommunications junction box manufacturing industry is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of approximately 8.1% between 2016 and 2019 from approximately RM129.7 million to RM163.7 million.

Visit http://www.ipsosconsulting.com/pdf/pressreleases/press-re... for details

About Ipsos Business Consulting:
Ipsos Business Consulting, one of the leading firms in IPO Consulting Services for listings in Hong Kong with over 100 successful IPO engagements.

Ipsos Business Consulting has also offered strategic solution in both developed and emerging markets. With consulting hubs on five continents and strong network within Ipsos, Ipsos Business Consulting has assisted clients via thousands of engagements across areas of market opportunity assessment, competitive analysis, new product development, distribution channel and value chain analysis, market entry strategy and due diligence.

Contact
Yuhui CHU
***@ipsos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ipsos.com Email Verified
