AsteriskService Announced SBC Solutions to Secure VoIP Networks
AsteriskService, a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, is a well-known VoIP solutions provider using Asterisk platform.
Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Krunal Patel, VP-Sales at Ecosmob, explained the importance of SBC software with these words: "Today, different businesses have different requirements and security concerns while using VoIP technology. SBC has secured many networks globally. Apart from security, customized SBC solutions offer an immense control over the existing VoIP network through making the session management easy. AsteriskService offers scalable and reliable Asterisk SBC software that can allow the different levels of the header and message transparency while regulating the media traffic irrespective of VoIP network size." "In the current age when our networks are highly vulnerable to DOS, DDOS, malware, and cyber theft, our SBC solutions can effectively prevent the hostile and unwanted attacks and secure the critical information like IP address of a device. The custom SBC software can become even more useful as the businesses or VoIP service providers can choose from a vast array of features and can pay for only those features."
A VoIP domain expert praised AsteriskService SBC software development services with these words: " AsteriskService offers highly useful solutions for safeguarding the VoIP network. The customized Asterisk SBC software offered by this company can effectively hide the network topology that eventually consolidates the network security as such mechanism makes breaching of the network difficult."
AsteriskService offers customized VoIP solutions including conferencing, broadcasting, IVR, and WebRTC for addressing various VoIP communication requirements. Visit the website (https://www.asteriskservice.com/
Contact
Asterisk Service
***@ecosmob.com
