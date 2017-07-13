 
Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


AsteriskService Announced SBC Solutions to Secure VoIP Networks

AsteriskService, a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, is a well-known VoIP solutions provider using Asterisk platform.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- AsteriskService, a subsidiary of Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, is a well-known VoIP solutions provider using Asterisk platform. The company has been offering a whole range of VoIP solutions since a decade while serving local and international clients with a client-centric approach. Recently, the spokesperson at AsteriskService announced that the company offers custom Asterisk Session Border Controller (SBC) software development services. Speaking more about the objective behind offering these services, the spokesperson said, " Asterisk is a highly reliable and open source platform for developing customized VoIP solutions. We offer SBC solutions in which our clients can select the number of features. Asterisk SBC Solution is one of the important parts of any VoIP network. As a 360-degree VoIP solutions provider, we offer SBC solutions to secure the VoIP network of our clients worldwide." The spokesperson also listed some of the noteworthy features of SBC solutions with these words: " Our enterprise-grade Asterisk SBC software has many key features including session level security for VoIP network, NAT (Network Address Traversal), topology hiding, SIP normalization and message manipulation, IPv4 to IPv6 interworking, lawful interception, VPN connectivity, media transcoding, etc. We offer customized solutions at competitive rates to our clients that are of high quality and seamless performance."

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Krunal Patel, VP-Sales at Ecosmob, explained the importance of SBC software with these words: "Today, different businesses have different requirements and security concerns while using VoIP technology. SBC has secured many networks globally. Apart from security, customized SBC solutions offer an immense control over the existing VoIP network through making the session management easy. AsteriskService offers scalable and reliable Asterisk SBC software that can allow the different levels of the header and message transparency while regulating the media traffic irrespective of VoIP network size." "In the current age when our networks are highly vulnerable to DOS, DDOS, malware, and cyber theft, our SBC solutions can effectively prevent the hostile and unwanted attacks and secure the critical information like IP address of a device. The custom SBC software can become even more useful as the businesses or VoIP service providers can choose from a vast array of features and can pay for only those features."

A VoIP domain expert praised AsteriskService SBC software development services with these words: " AsteriskService offers highly useful solutions for safeguarding the VoIP network. The customized Asterisk SBC software offered by this company can effectively hide the network topology that eventually consolidates the network security as such mechanism makes breaching of the network difficult."

AsteriskService offers customized VoIP solutions including conferencing, broadcasting, IVR, and WebRTC for addressing various VoIP communication requirements. Visit the website (https://www.asteriskservice.com/solutions) to know more about the solutions.

