

LOVESPACE Awarded £50K Television Advertising Prize Fund By-the-box storage company LOVESPACE has been awarded £50,000 of television advertising as winners of a national competition that helps start-ups transition to the big screen. 1 2 3 logo award tv star winners EAST LONDON, England - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- UK storage company



LOVESPACE beat off 200 rivals to secure one of two top prizes and plans to invest the budget in driving its growth plans this autumn. Steve Folwell, Managing Director at LOVESPACE said:



"We're delighted to have been awarded the TVStar prize. We've developed a great storage service used already by over 25,000 customers and we know there is a much bigger market out there for us. Investing in higher reach channels like TV, where we can really tell the LOVESPACE story, is going to get the message out, that there is much easier and convenient way to store your things."



In return for their investment All Response Media will take on the role of exclusive advisors to LOVESPACE regarding their future TV planning & buying activity. Andy Sloan, CEO at All Response Media, commented:



"With our TV experience and unique technology, we know what works and we know the power of TV in building both businesses and brands. We have extensive and proven expertise in the fast-growing e-commerce business sector and we are delighted to actively support innovation and wealth creation in a manner that benefits both consumers and other businesses. With TV Star, we are delighted to have an incredibly worthy winner in LOVESPACE, and we are looking forward to seeing their exponential growth via the medium of TV. They are an exciting brand with massive potential. To work with entrepreneurs you need to be one, and TV Star we believe embodies that ethos".



