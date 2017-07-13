News By Tag
Ecosmob Extends VoIP Leadership Position with Advanced Class 5 Softswitch Solution
After setting new milestones in providing VoIP solutions to the global clientele, Ecosmob has announced a vast array of advanced features in its Class 5 Softswitch solution, designed to meet the requirements of VoIP service providers.
Through introducing an advanced Class 5 VoIP Softswitch, the company breaks new ground with a scalable and flexible, residential Softswitch solution. Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Maulik Shah, director of Ecosmob, revealed the objective behind announcing feature-rich Class 5 Softswitch with these words: "In tune with our endeavors to permanently adapt our VoIP Softswitch solutions to current business demands, we have brought advanced Class 5 Softswitch for our global clients. It will be developed based on the client's requirements, prevalent telecom laws and regulations of the client's country. We just want to give our clients the most customized solution that they can use without any legal or technical issues."
The spokesperson at Ecosmob showed the importance of the advanced Class 5 VoIP Softswitch along with naming the types of companies that can use this solution: "Our Class 5 Softswitch is ideal for VoIP service providers and residential broadband service providers. It is fully loaded with a lot of functions and gives a complete network management solution for VoIP to both service providers and business organizations on a single platform. We offer full-scale routing capabilities to maximize performance for small to large voice and data networks. We are happy that existing and new VoIP service providers, educational institutions, and non-governmental organizations use our software, and now we are going to give them more advanced version for facilitating changing VoIP-based requirements."
A VoIP industry expert hailed Ecosmob for offering advanced Class 5 Softswitch solutions with these words: " The industry has witnessed many solution providers try and fail to deliver a true Class 5 Softswitch solution. The major reasons for the failure are non-compatibility with the local telecom laws and performance-
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has a highly skilled and experienced team of developers to develop client-centric Softswitch solutions. The company follows the agile methodology and has a proven track record of timely delivery of any VoIP-based project globally. To know more about the features and benefits of the Class 5 Softswitch developed by Ecosmob, visit https://www.ecosmob.com/
