News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Leading Brazilian Exporter, Embraer, to Sponsor 18th Annual Military Airlift Conference
SMi Reports: Embraer to exhibit and sponsor Military Airlift and Air to Air Refuelling conference, being held 28-29th November, 2017 in Madrid.
One of the largest aerospace companies in the world, Embraer has over 45 years of experience in the aerospace business. They have operated in design, development, manufacture, sale, and after-sale support stages of aircrafts. Embraer was founded in 1969 with support from the Brazilian Government. Today, the company is a major Brazilian exporter with products and services in Commercial Aviation, Executive Aviation, Defense & Security, and Systems.
SMi's Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference will feature 25 senior speakers such as: Spanish Air Force, Airbus, Boeing, Royal Air Force, TLD Group, MCCE, JETEX Flight Support, Heavy Airlift Wing, ViaSat, NATO Support and Procurement Agency, French Air Force, US Air Force Europe, Volga Dnepr Group, NATO SHAPE and more. The conference will offer international perspectives on military aviation and defence as well as tactical airlift capabilities.
A few key speakers include: US Air Force Air Mobility Command Vice Commander, Major General Thomas Sharpy, French Air Force Air Mobility Commander, Brigadier General Laurent Marboeuf, and US Air Force Europe Commander of the 100th AAR Wing Operations Group, Colonel Thomas Salmi.
A full list of speakers is available on the event website.
The two-day conference will also provide unique networking opportunities and an exclusive post-conference complimentary site visit to Getafe Air Base for all attendees. Including an introduction about Airbus Spanish and Getafe sites, opportunity for delegates to see the A330 MRTT Conversion Centre, the training centre and the system integration laboratories. Transport will be provided to and from the conference hotel for this visit.
The £200 early bird booking discount expires Friday, September 29th, 2017. Register online, at: www.military-
For information on sponsoring or exhibiting at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling this November in Madrid, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-
18th Annual Military Airlift and Air-To-Air Refuelling
Madrid, Spain
28th – 29th November 2017
Gold Sponsors: Airbus & Boeing
Exhibitors/Sponsors:
---- END ----
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
Media Contact
SMi Group
Shannon Cargan
+44 (0) 207 827 6138
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse