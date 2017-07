Leading Brazilian Exporter, Embraer, to Sponsor 18th Annual Military Airlift Conference

SMi Reports: Embraer to exhibit and sponsor Military Airlift and Air to Air Refuelling conference, being held 28-29th November, 2017 in Madrid.

-- SMi welcomes Embraer as a new sponsor for the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference. Delegates will get the opportunity to meet representatives from Embraer, showcase their solutions at their exhibition stand during the conference.One of the largest aerospace companies in the world, Embraer has over 45 years of experience in the aerospace business. They have operated in design, development, manufacture, sale, and after-sale support stages of aircrafts. Embraer was founded in 1969 with support from the Brazilian Government. Today, the company is a major Brazilian exporter with products and services in Commercial Aviation, Executive Aviation, Defense & Security, and Systems.SMi's Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference will feature 25 senior speakers such as: Spanish Air Force, Airbus, Boeing, Royal Air Force, TLD Group, MCCE, JETEX Flight Support, Heavy Airlift Wing, ViaSat, NATO Support and Procurement Agency, French Air Force, US Air Force Europe, Volga Dnepr Group, NATO SHAPE and more. The conference will offer international perspectives on military aviation and defence as well as tactical airlift capabilities.A few key speakers include: US Air Force Air Mobility Command Vice Commander, Major General Thomas Sharpy, French Air Force Air Mobility Commander, Brigadier General Laurent Marboeuf, and US Air Force Europe Commander of the 100th AAR Wing Operations Group, Colonel Thomas Salmi.A full list of speakers is available on the event website.The two-day conference will also provide unique networking opportunities and an exclusive post-conference complimentary site visit to Getafe Air Base for all attendees. Including an introduction about Airbus Spanish and Getafe sites, opportunity for delegates to see the A330 MRTT Conversion Centre, the training centre and the system integration laboratories. Transport will be provided to and from the conference hotel for this visit.The £200 early bird booking discount expires Friday, September 29th, 2017. Register online, at: www.military-airlift.com/prlogFor information on sponsoring or exhibiting at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling this November in Madrid, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk18th Annual Military Airlift and Air-To-Air RefuellingMadrid, Spain28th – 29th November 2017Gold Sponsors: Airbus & BoeingExhibitors/Sponsors:Antonov, Embraer, Glasgow Prestwick Airport, JBT, Jetex, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Skytech, TLD Group, Viasat Inc., Volga-Dnepr Group & World Fuel Services---- END ----About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi- online.co.uk