 
News By Tag
* Military Airlift
* Strategic Airlift
* Air to Air Refuelling
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Aerospace
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Leading Brazilian Exporter, Embraer, to Sponsor 18th Annual Military Airlift Conference

SMi Reports: Embraer to exhibit and sponsor Military Airlift and Air to Air Refuelling conference, being held 28-29th November, 2017 in Madrid.
 
 
375x375-MATS
375x375-MATS
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Military Airlift
* Strategic Airlift
* Air to Air Refuelling

Industry:
* Aerospace

Location:
* London City - London, Greater - England

LONDON - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi welcomes Embraer as a new sponsor for the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference. Delegates will get the opportunity to meet representatives from Embraer, showcase their solutions at their exhibition stand during the conference.

One of the largest aerospace companies in the world, Embraer has over 45 years of experience in the aerospace business. They have operated in design, development, manufacture, sale, and after-sale support stages of aircrafts. Embraer was founded in 1969 with support from the Brazilian Government. Today, the company is a major Brazilian exporter with products and services in Commercial Aviation, Executive Aviation, Defense & Security, and Systems.

SMi's Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference will feature 25 senior speakers such as: Spanish Air Force, Airbus, Boeing, Royal Air Force, TLD Group, MCCE, JETEX Flight Support, Heavy Airlift Wing, ViaSat, NATO Support and Procurement Agency, French Air Force, US Air Force Europe, Volga Dnepr Group, NATO SHAPE and more. The conference will offer international perspectives on military aviation and defence as well as tactical airlift capabilities.

A few key speakers include: US Air Force Air Mobility Command Vice Commander, Major General Thomas Sharpy, French Air Force Air Mobility Commander, Brigadier General Laurent Marboeuf, and US Air Force Europe Commander of the 100th AAR Wing Operations Group, Colonel Thomas Salmi.

A full list of speakers is available on the event website.

The two-day conference will also provide unique networking opportunities and an exclusive post-conference complimentary site visit to Getafe Air Base for all attendees. Including an introduction about Airbus Spanish and Getafe sites, opportunity for delegates to see the A330 MRTT Conversion Centre, the training centre and the system integration laboratories. Transport will be provided to and from the conference hotel for this visit.

The £200 early bird booking discount expires Friday, September 29th, 2017. Register online, at: www.military-airlift.com/prlog

For information on sponsoring or exhibiting at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling this November in Madrid, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk

18th Annual Military Airlift and Air-To-Air Refuelling

Madrid, Spain

28th – 29th November 2017

Gold Sponsors: Airbus & Boeing

Exhibitors/Sponsors: Antonov, Embraer, Glasgow Prestwick Airport, JBT, Jetex, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Skytech, TLD Group, Viasat Inc., Volga-Dnepr Group & World Fuel Services


---- END ----


About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Media Contact
SMi Group
Shannon Cargan
+44 (0) 207 827 6138
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Military Airlift, Strategic Airlift, Air to Air Refuelling
Industry:Aerospace
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share