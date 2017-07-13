News By Tag
How to setup a Wordpress blog site
Creating blog is one of the greatest pathways to share ideas and communicate with people in jiffy. Its quiet geeky to setup wordpress blog. In order to setup a wordpress blog site, user is required to walk on set of protocols that has been designed below:-
· First of all, make sure that user should have domain name, web hosting account
· Moving ahead, user is required to purchase domain and hosting account
· Now user is required to open and have quick access to bluehost in new window
· Moreover, user is required to enter domain name when asked
· Moving ahead, user is required to enter account information in accurate way
· Once the procedure has been completed in swift manner, user will receive email to know about login procedure to web hosting control panel
· Now moving ahead, user is required to install wordpress and swiftly enter username, name and password to login in with account
· Moving ahead, user is required to choose wordpress theme for visual appearance of blog
· Once done, hit click on activate option to choose the theme and apply changes effectively
· Finally user can rapidly create the first blog on site by hitting click on post option and furthermore on add new option available in menu
· Once done, hit click on publish option to get the blog published in significant manner.
Wordpress support number is remarkable approach to seek voice guidance at free of cost from homer premises. No more glitches to stand in long queue, customer can easily seek quality assistance 24/7 in jiffy at any time whether early morning or late night in nick of timeframe.
