IES Master Launches GATE Online Test Series
The questions of the Online Test Series are prepared by experienced faculty members, who are ex-GATE and ESE rankers, and are experts in their respective fields. The GATE Online Test Series is designed in such a manner that it helps GATE aspirants pinpoint their weaknesses, and know their strengths, on the basis of which they can chalk out the roadmap to work through the GATE 2018 exam. The GATE Online Test Series from IES Master comprises of 70 tests, which include 42 Topic-wise tests to help students understand the topics, 12 Subject-wise tests to have them a firm grip over individual subjects, 10 Mixed Subjects tests to enable them recall their learning so far, and 6 Full-length tests to benchmark their performance against students from all over the India, and get the required boost to their morale.
Since GATE is an online test, attempting the real exam in an online environment is a psychological challenge for students appearing for the test first time. To overcome this challenge, they need to familiarise themselves with the GATE calculator and build upon hand-eye coordination. All this can be achieved by taking the virtual online GATE exam environment offered by IES Master through GATE Online Test Series. The online test series can be accessed by GATE aspiring students from anywhere across India on their desktop or laptop through any browser. In other words, IES Master GATE Online Test Series is a platform for engineering students aspiring for GATE and PSUs to judge their execution and benchmark themselves against students from all over India.
In addition, the GATE Online Test Series by IES Master features all possible analytics such as time taken by a student to answer any particular question in comparison to the top ranking students, topic and subject-wise detailed report, knowledge about areas of improvement, option to bookmark questions so that the questions can be attempted later, and many other real GATE exam like features. As a result, what you get in terms of feedback after taking the IES Master GATE Online Test Series is a sum total of reality checks before going into the real GATE exam.
For more details about IES Master GATE Online Test Series, visit http://iesmaster.org/
About IES Master
IES Master is an institute for engineers aspiring for ESE, GATE and PSUs. Established in the year 2011, IES Master is the brainchild of Mr. Kanchan Kumar Thakur, a B.E from IIT Roorkee and an Ex. IES Officer. In its journey of over half a decade, IES Master has witnessed monumental success, producing 1st rankers in both ESE & GATE, almost every year since its inception.
The institute associates its success to its effective classroom programs clubbed with regular practice sessions that help in build-up of the problem-solving techniques and give engineering students the required confidence to perform better in various engineering competitive exams. IES Master ensures that every single student actively participates in the classroom and learns to execute the knowledge in all possible ways. IES Master's methodology has proven highly effective in ensuring that the best comes out of every ESE aspirant who enrols with it – all the while remaining content and confident about the lessons and learning.
The faculty members at IES Master are the cream of the lot. A team that features alumnus of IITs, toppers of ESE/GATE exams, with experience excessive of 10 years in teaching, IES Master not only promises excellence in engineering education, but caters it too!
Alongside its faculty, IES Master also takes pride in its study material that continues to be well-compounded, yet exam-oriented, and perfectly tailored to the ESE & GATE exams. Once enrolled with IES Master, an ESE aspirant can stay assured of being in the safe hands.
IES Master is committed to help its hardworking aspirants achieve what they deserve – Success!
For more information, visit https://iesmaster.org/
IES Master
01141013406
