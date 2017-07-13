News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth 2,302.6 Million USD by 2023
Millimeter wave technology market Research Report categorizes global market by Product (Scanner Systems, Telecommunication Equipment), Frequency Band, License Type, Application (Mobile and Telecom, Military, Defense, and Aerospace, Automotive)
The millimeter wave technology market is expected to reach USD 2,302.6 Million by 2023 from USD 290.4 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 35.2% between 2017 and 2023.
Telecommunication equipment expected to hold the largest market size by 2023
Millimeter wave technology-based telecommunication equipment held the largest market share in 2016. This is attributed to the surge in the number of mobile subscribers, resulting in the demand for efficient mobile backhaul solutions that can provide services to a large user base without degrading the connectivity and connection speed.
Market for mobile & telecom application to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
The millimeter wave technology for the mobile & telecom application is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The research and developments, and testing of 5G technology are anticipated to be the key factor contributing toward the growth of the market for the mobile & telecom application over the next six years.
Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
North America likely to hold the largest share of the millimeter wave technology market during the forecast period
North America is expected to hold the largest share of the millimeter wave technology market during the forecast period owing to the growing need for high-speed data transfer along with the overuse of the existing spectrum in the telecom sector. Further, the large-scale testing of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles is also expected to boost the demand for millimeter wave-based components. North America is also anticipated to witness considerable growth in the market for the military, defense, and aerospace applications with the increasing use of this technology in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned surface vessels (USVs).
Request Sample @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
The report also profiles the most promising players in the millimeter wave technology market. The competitive landscape of the market presents an interesting picture of the strategies adopted by a large number of players. The key players in this industry are BridgeWave Communications (US), E-Band Communications, LLC (US), Siklu Communication Ltd (Israel), L3 Technologies, Inc. (US), NEC Corporation(
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan
MarketsandMarkets™
701 Pike Street
Suite 2175, Seattle,
WA 98101, United States
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact
Marketsandmarkets
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse