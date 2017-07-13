 
Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


RISE Conference Partners with Hong Kong Startup to Provide 'Search x Selfie' solution, Miro

Asia's Biggest Tech Conference, RISE, Partners with Hong Kong Startup ESCHR to Showcase Pioneering 'Search x Selfie' solution, Miro
 
 
CENTRAL DISTRICT, Hong Kong - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Hong Kong – Asia's largest tech conference, RISE, partnered with ESCHR, a Hong-Kong based artificial intelligence company specializing in computer vision, to showcase Miro, a new application that allows users to quickly and easily locate photographs in which they appear at any event. RISE, which took place July 11-13 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong, gave participants the opportunity to use their pioneering software to find each and every image of themselves from the thousands of pictures taken during the event at the push of a button.

Conference participants have their photograph taken hundreds of times during a multi-day event, often by professional photographers using the most advanced cameras. Currently, attendees generally have to resort to sharing low-quality images from these conferences and other events on their LinkedIn and other social media profiles as they are not able to access the high-quality images that capture their experiences and interactions.

ESCHR's Miro, however, gives attendees fast and convenient access to all the relevant high-resolution photographs from the event through the 'Search x Selfie' function. To use the software, attendees need only visit the Miro website and upload a selfie. Taking this selfie as a visual reference, Miro then presents the user with every photograph from the event in which they appear. They can then download their favourite images and share across social media. This in turn increases exposure of the event, speakers and sponsors.

"We were excited to offer RISE 2017 attendees an innovative way to find and share their moments from the conference with the new 'Search x Selfie' service we created for the event," said Taylor Host, CEO of ESCHR. "With ESCHR's Miro, event attendees can find, download and share professional photos of themselves instantaneously."

In addition to conferences, corporate gatherings and commercial events with Miro, ESCHR provides the backbone of other computer vision enabled products including RunnerTag, the fastest, most accurate photo identification solution in the endurance sport industry.  ESCHR will be opening its private beta soon, allowing the public to add the power of computer vision to projects today.

About RISE

Produced by Web Summit, Europe's largest technology conference, RISE is one of the premier conferences in Asia today. The annual three-day event attracts key influencers from the global technology industry, international media and the region's most prominent investors.

About ESCHR

Founded in 2016, Hong Kong-based tech startup ESCHR is a software platform that simplifies computer vision across security, automotive, robotics and consumer-facing industries. By eliminating cost and time restraints, ESCHR places previously prohibitively expensive computer vision solutions within reach of any company. Using ESCHR's platform, developers of any skill level can design, build and test complex computer vision applications in minutes.

For more information on ESCHR, and the type of projects it can be used for, visit http://www.eschr.io, or contact:

Dan Harrison

+852-6207-9775

dan.harrison@eschr.com

ESCHR Limited
dan.harrison@eschr.com
