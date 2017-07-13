News By Tag
RISE Conference Partners with Hong Kong Startup to Provide 'Search x Selfie' solution, Miro
Asia's Biggest Tech Conference, RISE, Partners with Hong Kong Startup ESCHR to Showcase Pioneering 'Search x Selfie' solution, Miro
Conference participants have their photograph taken hundreds of times during a multi-day event, often by professional photographers using the most advanced cameras. Currently, attendees generally have to resort to sharing low-quality images from these conferences and other events on their LinkedIn and other social media profiles as they are not able to access the high-quality images that capture their experiences and interactions.
ESCHR's Miro, however, gives attendees fast and convenient access to all the relevant high-resolution photographs from the event through the 'Search x Selfie' function. To use the software, attendees need only visit the Miro website and upload a selfie. Taking this selfie as a visual reference, Miro then presents the user with every photograph from the event in which they appear. They can then download their favourite images and share across social media. This in turn increases exposure of the event, speakers and sponsors.
"We were excited to offer RISE 2017 attendees an innovative way to find and share their moments from the conference with the new 'Search x Selfie' service we created for the event," said Taylor Host, CEO of ESCHR. "With ESCHR's Miro, event attendees can find, download and share professional photos of themselves instantaneously."
In addition to conferences, corporate gatherings and commercial events with Miro, ESCHR provides the backbone of other computer vision enabled products including RunnerTag, the fastest, most accurate photo identification solution in the endurance sport industry. ESCHR will be opening its private beta soon, allowing the public to add the power of computer vision to projects today.
About RISE
Produced by Web Summit, Europe's largest technology conference, RISE is one of the premier conferences in Asia today. The annual three-day event attracts key influencers from the global technology industry, international media and the region's most prominent investors.
About ESCHR
Founded in 2016, Hong Kong-based tech startup ESCHR is a software platform that simplifies computer vision across security, automotive, robotics and consumer-facing industries. By eliminating cost and time restraints, ESCHR places previously prohibitively expensive computer vision solutions within reach of any company. Using ESCHR's platform, developers of any skill level can design, build and test complex computer vision applications in minutes.
For more information on ESCHR, and the type of projects it can be used for, visit http://www.eschr.io
