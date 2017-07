Yahoo Email not sent? How to Fix

Media Contact

1-800-709-6732

support@signinerrors.com 1-800-709-6732

End

--introduced the email account and service with its Yahoo! Mail account.is the leading email and internet service providers with its huge presence worldwide. The American giant presented its idea of innovation with Yahoo Mail; it's a web-based email service; which is available in both, free as well paid emailing.You generally won't find any issue with your Yahoo account; as this is developed and maintained by top expert team of Yahoo Inc. We can't assure you that Yahoo is a problem free account. There could be some common issues with your Yahoo account too due to technical glitch or some human error.Yahoo email account is known for its quick and amazing email services, yet it also creates problems. Sometimes you are unable to send email using your Yahoo mail account.There could be any reason that the email hasn't sent. It could be a temporary error when your browser is creating problem. This is when you are using your web browser. You can try once again, after deleting the browser history and cache. If there is some problem with the recipient's end. This is also possible, when your recipient's email address is incorrect or your email is in the middle of the way.- The email was successfully sent, when it's showing in sent folder- Make sure the address in the "To" field of your sent email is correct, without any change with the recipient email address– When you couldn't find your email in the sent folder; you should check the draft too. Sometimes unsent are available in draftWhen you don't get the solution with the above tips; you can move to our next tips. Here you need to check and delete the email which got stuck in thefolder. This is a folder where the sent mail will be available temporarily before it gets delivered. You have to delete the mail stuck here, if it won't deliver for a long while.· From your Yahoo account· Then tap on the Menu icon· Now tap on Outbox button· After that tap on the email to open it· And then tap the Delete icon to delete it· After that, try resending the email againYou can fix the issue as it occurs due to common technical glitches and other common technical errors.Read more :- http://www.emailsuport.net/ yahoo-support/