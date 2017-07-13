News By Tag
20% Discount on Insurance and Pension Funding in Turkey ISIC 66-Market Report Valid upto 11 Aug 2017
Bharatbook announces a report on "20% Discount on Insurance and Pension Funding in Turkey ISIC 66-Market Report". This Report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Specialty Insurance in each application.
Product coverage: Life Insurance, Non-life Insurance, Pension Funding.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
Get a detailed picture of the Insurance and Pension Funding market;
Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
This report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Specialty Insurance in each application, split by applications/
Commercial
Personal
Table of Content
Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Industry Overview
Table 1 Key Industry Indicators 2011-2016
Table 2 Key Industry Indicators: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Chart 1 Production vs Nominal GDP 2001-2021
Industry Sectors
Table 3 Production by Sector: Value 2011-2016
Table 4 Production by Sector: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Table 5 Production by Sector: Share of Total 2011-2016
Chart 2 Industry Sectors' Growth Indices 2001-2021
Firmographics
Table 6 Number of Companies by Employment Size 2011-2016
Table 7 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Table 8 Number of Companies by Employment Size: Share of Total 2011-2016
Table 9 Production by Employment Size 2011-2016
Table 10 Production by Employment Size: Annual Growth 2012-2016
Table 11 Production by Employment Size: Share of Total 2011-2016
Table 12 Industry Leaders: Company Production Share
