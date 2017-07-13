News By Tag
J Maddix's New Single "My Bro" Gaining Good Response from the Listeners
If you want to hear exciting hip hop music, then visit J Maddix's soundcloud profile. Recently, he has launched "My Bro", the amazing hit song for his listeners.
This rising star wishes his vocation to achieve the new level of accomplishment. Bridges, breakdowns and buildups - are brilliantly fused together in his single. Surprisingly, J Maddix has added another blessed messenger to his new single "My Bro". This tune is delivered by C Nova. His wonderful word playing ability has helped him a lot in finding many friendly ears for his new song "My Bro". Well, soundcloud has talented this rockstar with many fans and followers. Moreover, the music enthusiasts from all around the globe love his musicality and rhythmic fusions.
J Maddix is easily pointed out as Dope Artist amongst the listeners. "My Bro" has catchy hooks, excellent lyrical delivery, wonderful lyrics, and an amazing style. Hence, it is safe to say this singer is pretty dope! This singer has started his music career while he was an active military. Today, no one can deny his contribution in music industry. "My Bro" has gathered good response from the web listeners and it will soon topple over a few hit tracks. However, J Maddix is available on other social sites like – instagram, twitter, ReverbNation and facebook. You can also watch his music videos on youtube.
