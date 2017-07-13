Branded content is the new way to reach out to viewers beyond the peripheral for John Harrobin

John Harrobin

End

-- Over the last few years many media companies have been experimenting with content so that they can find the right recipe for success and that is where branded content campaigns have become the new it. And the person behind this idea is John Harrobin who is called the guru of digital marketing who is the former chief marketing officer at NBCU advertising sales said 'branded content is the new way forward to reach out to audience beyond the peripheral and it is very hard and one has to be creative. But the good news is we have done it with lot of success and can say we are the best when it comes to implementing this idea.?The new company which is being launched my Mr. Harrobin is Team Hedwig is based on branded content because people love brands and makes them feel special and according to John Harrobin 'if a person comes to you to market their product or products it is necessary to give them then special experience and we do it with our branded content to standout in the crowd and that is why we build content that people want to watch,"So when asked how difficult it is to maintain standards Mr Harrobin said 'If it was easy anyone can do it and that is why we are mindful and do not do any anything to dilute their brand and we have the right people on board to achieve this task.?About John Harrobin:Fact-based, digitally oriented C-level executive focusing on growing customers and revenue through multiple channels, robust CRM, and strong brand development. Managed largest single-brand media budget in USA, led customer acquisition, lead gen, pricing, and base marketing/retention for the most profitable wireless brand on the planet. In addition to typically marketing responsibilities, enjoyed launching new products (mobile content and a TV advertising business) and leading business development;led partnerships with sports leagues, media companies, OEMs, tech start-ups, and celebrities, including: Google, Netflix, ESPN, SNL, Ad.com, Amazon, Facebook, Comcast, Motorola, NFL, NHL, IndyCar, BlueKai, Pivotal, Invidi, Shakira, Prince, John Madden, Maroon 5, Clay Matthews, Color, and Siri (prior to being acquired by Apple), YouTube (prior to being acquired by Google), and Skype (prior to Microsoft purchase).