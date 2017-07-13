News By Tag
Branded content is the new way to reach out to viewers beyond the peripheral for John Harrobin
The new company which is being launched my Mr. Harrobin is Team Hedwig is based on branded content because people love brands and makes them feel special and according to John Harrobin 'if a person comes to you to market their product or products it is necessary to give them then special experience and we do it with our branded content to standout in the crowd and that is why we build content that people want to watch,"
So when asked how difficult it is to maintain standards Mr Harrobin said 'If it was easy anyone can do it and that is why we are mindful and do not do any anything to dilute their brand and we have the right people on board to achieve this task.?
About John Harrobin:
Fact-based, digitally oriented C-level executive focusing on growing customers and revenue through multiple channels, robust CRM, and strong brand development. Managed largest single-brand media budget in USA, led customer acquisition, lead gen, pricing, and base marketing/retention for the most profitable wireless brand on the planet. In addition to typically marketing responsibilities, enjoyed launching new products (mobile content and a TV advertising business) and leading business development;
