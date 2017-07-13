News By Tag
Reliance Infrastructure Gets Clean Chit for it's $1 billion worth Aerospace Park
Anil Ambani led Reliance Group's subsidiary Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) has received government's approval for its Greenfield aerospace park near Nagpur, worth $1 billion.
Rajesh Dhingra, Chief executive officer at Reliance Defence ( an arm of RInfra) said, "We can now start working on the first unit by August and hope to complete it by the first quarter of 2018."
He also added, "All our aerospace-related units will be based in this one location. We will invest around $1 billion (approx. Rs 6,500 crore) on the developing the entire part."
The go for the proposed aerospace park spread across 289 acres at Mihan near Nagpur, is approved by Ministry of Commerce for Special Economic Zones (SEZ's)
The company also mentioned that the park aims to carry out business worth over Rs 200,000 crore over the next 30 years.
The first phase of the project will focus on manufacturing unit for production of aircraft, electronic warfare systems, radars, unmanned aerial vehicles, maintenance repair and overhaul for commercial aircraft, and complete eco system, including ancillary units and suppliers, to support these large projects. This developmental project will spread for over 104 acres and the other phase will cover an additional area of 185 acres.
A former Indian Air Force officer Dhingra has been at the rudder for the company's aerospace business long before the company acquired Pipavav Defence & Offshore Engineering in 2015. Since its acquisition, RDEL has been signing international Defence manufacturers. They have also entered the race to acquire country's Defence spend along with other private players.
