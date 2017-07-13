UTM Inc. Launches Trendsetting AC Powerbank- LifeBattery AIR

UTM Inc. has introduced a trendsetting AC Powerbank named LifeBattery AIR.

Contact

David Lee

***@myflifli.com David Lee

End

-- To feed apple devices adequately, UTM Inc. has introduced a trendsetting AC Powerbank named LifeBattery AIR. With the aid of this revolutionary invention, UTM Inc. has become a favorite name to the billions of Apple users who want to run their available apple devices smoothly and uninterruptedly when they are carrying it with them to a distant place.This state-of-the-art power-bank would allow billions of Apple users to charge a wide variety of apple devices easily and stably, connecting it to their available chargers. Multiple charger adaption facilities enable them to plug and play. It gets set well with almost all apple devices with multiple chargers. Inspired by the new Macbook, it has been made available with various color options. This sleek, elegant-looking, and beautifully designed advanced battery is compact, lightweight and convenient to carry everywhere one wants to go. The edges are ergonomically friendly and easy to hold.Apple's New FriendTo make it Apple-friendly and aesthetically appealing, it has been designed to match the apple color clarity. It is sleek and shiny. Inspired by MacBook, the elegant curves have been made ergonomically friendly and easy to hold.Multiple Color OptionsTo make it an indispensable part of almost all apple devices, it is designed with four main colors rose gold, gold, silver, and space grayApple users just need to select one very close to their devices. No other electronic product, except this, can be more coordinative with Apple's design and color.Safe and Easy-to-useWith its easy and stable magnetic charging input connection, it appears to be MagSafe by Apple to prevent the device ports from getting damaged in the different adverse situation like high voltage, over charge, over discharge, etc.Apple. Able. Stable.Apple- Many other batteries have their output ports at the side of them. And this makes Apple MacBook's charging plug to lift the battery a little that makes it unstable.AbleUsers can place output ports on the top. This helps them keep their batteries flat.StableApple users need not be worried a bit about their batteries being lifted. This surely makes the connection stable.No extra or special care requiredAIR will take care of all available Apple devices. Therefore, no extra or special care is needed while AIR is feeding an apple device.LifeBattery AIR ensures a longtime use, irrespective of a user using it with his or her MacBook, iPhone and iPad.· MacBook Air up to 68 Hours· MacBook Pro Touch Bar up to 63 Hours· iPad Pro up to 38 Hours· iPad mini up to· iPhone 7 up to 295 Hours· iPhone 7 + up to 135 Hours· iPhone 6 up to 360 Hours· Apple Watch Series up to 1,960 HoursUTM Inc. includes the latest and most advanced performing technology PSW (Pure Sine Wave) to make LifeBattery AIR smart and clever to be charged in an unharmful and environmental way.AIR allows multiple chargers to help users stay connected with their available devices.High capacityEnable users to charge their MacBook Touch Bar (13in) up to 6 times with their 27,200mAh LifeBattery AIRQuick charge 3.0It takes 4 hours or less for a full charge.Charging PortsThere are various charging ports to charge multiple Apple devices (like MacBook, iPad, iPhone) simultaneously.Pass Through ChargingUsers can charge apples while LifeBattery AIR itself is being charged.Comfy SizeBeing compact and subtle, it is lightweight (only 16 lb) and small (only 6.6x4.7 inches).Touch sensorThe inbuilt touch sensor allows one to check his or her battery level anytime he or she wants.Automatic Power ControlUsers need not power off the device. They just need to pull out the cable.Safety protectionIt is always safe and not vulnerable to over voltage, over charge, over discharge, etc.Weight: 1.6 lb (725g)Dimension: 1 x 6.65 x 4.72 inches (12x16.9x2.5 cm)Warranty: Limited One (1) Year from the date of dispatchCertifications:FCC (Planned December, 2017)Operating Temp: -10° to 70° C4.5V ~ 36V (Buck Boost)Output: 110V PSW (Pure Sine Wave)Applicable Outlet Type: C/F/AContinuous Output Power: 120WPeak Output Power: 140W (1s)Port 1: USB Type A - 5V / 3A (Quick Charge 3.0)Port 2: USB Type C - 5V, 12V, 20VCell Type: 18650 Li-ion batteries (8 cells)Capacity: 27,200mAhThe CEO of UTM Inc. is very excited about the future of this product.He said, "It will bring new hope and enough confidence in the minds of the apple users. I think they will make it a habit of carrying AIR with their devices."The chief marketing officer of this company David Lee commented. "This invention would give UTM Inc. a new identity and enough power to stand out from the crowd. I hope, in the next five years, it will be an essential purchase at the time of buying a new apple device".Chief Marketing officer, UTM Inc. (Palisades Park, New Jersey)Contact No: (201-390-3207)E-mail: air@myflifli.comWebsite: http://new.myflifli.com/main