UTM Inc. Launches Trendsetting AC Powerbank- LifeBattery AIR

UTM Inc. has introduced a trendsetting AC Powerbank named LifeBattery AIR.
 
 
BERGENFIELD, N.J. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- To feed apple devices adequately, UTM Inc. has introduced a trendsetting AC Powerbank named LifeBattery AIR. With the aid of this revolutionary invention, UTM Inc. has become a favorite name to the billions of Apple users who want to run their available apple devices smoothly and uninterruptedly when they are carrying it with them to a distant place.

This state-of-the-art power-bank would allow billions of Apple users to charge a wide variety of apple devices easily and stably, connecting it to their available chargers. Multiple charger adaption facilities enable them to plug and play. It gets set well with almost all apple devices with multiple chargers. Inspired by the new Macbook, it has been made available with various color options. This sleek, elegant-looking, and beautifully designed advanced battery is compact, lightweight and convenient to carry everywhere one wants to go. The edges are ergonomically friendly and easy to hold.

SALIENT FEATURES

Apple's New Friend

To make it Apple-friendly and aesthetically appealing, it has been designed to match the apple color clarity. It is sleek and shiny. Inspired by MacBook, the elegant curves have been made ergonomically friendly and easy to hold.

Multiple Color Options

To make it an indispensable part of almost all apple devices, it is designed with four main colors rose gold, gold, silver, and space gray. Apple users just need to select one very close to their devices. No other electronic product, except this, can be more coordinative with Apple's design and color.

Safe and Easy-to-use

With its easy and stable magnetic charging input connection, it appears to be MagSafe by Apple to prevent the device ports from getting damaged in the different adverse situation like high voltage, over charge, over discharge, etc.

Apple. Able. Stable.

Apple- Many other batteries have their output ports at the side of them. And this makes Apple MacBook's charging plug to lift the battery a little that makes it unstable.

Able Users can place output ports on the top. This helps them keep their batteries flat.

Stable Apple users need not be worried a bit about their batteries being lifted. This surely makes the connection stable.

No extra or special care required

AIR will take care of all available Apple devices. Therefore, no extra or special care is needed while AIR is feeding an apple device.

EXPANDED LIFE

LifeBattery AIR ensures a longtime use, irrespective of a user using it with his or her MacBook, iPhone and iPad.

Timespan for different apple devices

·         MacBook Air up to 68 Hours

·         MacBook Pro Touch Bar up to 63 Hours

·         iPad Pro up to 38 Hours

·         iPad mini up to

·         iPhone 7 up to 295 Hours

·         iPhone 7 + up to 135 Hours

·         iPhone 6 up to 360 Hours

·         Apple Watch Series up to 1,960 Hours

Apple is not just a device. (LifeBattery AIR has Pure Sine Wave)

UTM Inc. includes the latest and most advanced performing technology PSW (Pure Sine Wave) to make LifeBattery AIR smart and clever to be charged in an unharmful and environmental way.

MULTI-CHARGER FOR AIR

AIR allows multiple chargers to help users stay connected with their available devices.

FEATURES OVERALL

High capacity

Enable users to charge their MacBook Touch Bar (13in) up to 6 times with their 27,200mAh LifeBattery AIR

Quick charge 3.0

It takes 4 hours or less for a full charge.

Charging Ports

There are various charging ports to charge multiple Apple devices (like MacBook, iPad, iPhone) simultaneously.

Pass Through Charging

Users can charge apples while LifeBattery AIR itself is being charged.

Comfy Size

Being compact and subtle, it is lightweight (only 16 lb) and small (only 6.6x4.7 inches).

Touch sensor

The inbuilt touch sensor allows one to check his or her battery level anytime he or she wants.

Automatic Power Control

Users need not power off the device. They just need to pull out the cable.

Safety protection

It is always safe and not vulnerable to over voltage, over charge, over discharge, etc.

SPECIFICATIONS

GENERAL

Weight: 1.6 lb (725g)

Dimension: 1 x 6.65 x 4.72 inches (12x16.9x2.5 cm)

Warranty: Limited One (1) Year from the date of dispatch

Certifications: FCC (Planned December, 2017)

Operating Temp: -10° to 70° C

CHARGE INPUT

4.5V ~ 36V (Buck Boost)

AC OUTPUT

Output: 110V PSW (Pure Sine Wave)

Applicable Outlet Type: C/F/A

Continuous Output Power: 120W

Peak Output Power: 140W (1s)

USB OUTPUT

Port 1: USB Type A - 5V / 3A (Quick Charge 3.0)

Port 2: USB Type C - 5V, 12V, 20V

BATTERY

Cell Type: 18650 Li-ion batteries (8 cells)

Capacity: 27,200mAh

The CEO of UTM Inc. is very excited about the future of this product.

He said, "It will bring new hope and enough confidence in the minds of the apple users. I think they will make it a habit of carrying AIR with their devices."

The chief marketing officer of this company David Lee commented. "This invention would give UTM Inc. a new identity and enough power to stand out from the crowd. I hope, in the next five years, it will be an essential purchase at the time of buying a new apple device".

Interested person can follow the below link to know more about the products and its uses:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLzteKTTHYk



For other information regarding features, specifications, timeline and FAQ, anyone can click the link given below:

http://new.myflifli.com/main

Contact:

David Lee

Chief Marketing officer, UTM Inc. (Palisades Park, New Jersey)

Contact No: (201-390-3207)

E-mail: air@myflifli.com

Website: http://new.myflifli.com/main

Source:UTM Inc.
Email:***@myflifli.com
Tags:Battery, Powerbank
Industry:Electronics
Location:Bergenfield - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Products
