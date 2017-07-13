Reliance Communications GCX collaborates with Safe Host

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications (RCom) is world's largest private undersea cable system spreading to over 68,000 route kilometres and is flawlessly.

Contact

Reliance communication

***@gmail.com Reliance communication

End

-- Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Reliance Communications (RCom) is world's largest private undersea cable system spreading to over 68,000 route kilometres and is flawlessly incorporated with RComs' 200,000 route kilometr4es of domestic optic fiber backbone.GCX has not partnered with Swiss data center collocation provider Safe Host, to smoothen the latter's customers access to growing markets through its global network infrastructure."This partnership will provide Safe Host with enhanced coverage and increased diversity options to be more competitive, especially along the emerging markets corridor, which further solidifies its position as a truly global colocation provider," the Mumbai-based telco in a statement said.This initiative will help RCom to provide corporate houses in Switzerland access to key emerging markets in the Middle East and Asia, including India and China."The Swiss business ecosystem is undergoing significant transformation with the rise of digital economy, advances in technology convergence, as well as the rapidly growing tech-savvy population, and it is mission critical to have a scalable and reliable infrastructure to capitalize on the next wave of globalization,"Mark Russell, Managing Director, GCX International said.He also mentioned that the partnership with Safe Host will enable Swiss companies to grab newer business opportunities in the fast-growing emerging markets over company's global network as well as cloud providers via GCX Cloud X platform."Our partnership with GCX means that we can provide high-performance global reach into our data centers, strengthening our ecosystem and supporting the digital strategy of our customers across multiple industries."Safe Host chief executive Gérard Sikias said.Refrence link: