Approach reliable audio components distributor for quality products

MULGRAVE, Australia - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- At Westan, you can get wide range of products that can make your concern regarding quality go away as the company offers well known international brands to their customers. It is one of the leading audio components distributors (http://www.westan.com.au/audio-components.html) in Australia and you will find wide range of products to choose from. You can get amplifiers, soundbars, speakers, accessories, commercial audio and many more from the best brands of the world.

As we all know about the high class quality of Philips you can order hospitality TV (http://www.westan.com.au/displays/hotel-tv.html) of the same brand at Westan. You have lots of options to choose from and you can defiantly find all the different types of Philips TVs for your requirement.

When it comes to projection, Westan has lots of options that you can choose from various categories. You can find Epson mid range projectors (http://www.westan.com.au/projection/projectors/mid-range.html), short throw, ultra short throw, education interactive, and more. When entry level projectors failed to fulfill your need, you need to go for mid range projectors. You will find better picture quality and more features with the product.

The company also distributes the other products such as racks and mounts, accessories like cables for audio, video, HDMI, data and power. If you are looking for surveillance camera, then you can also find it at Westan. The other networking and security products offered by the company are routers, switches, wireless access points and also the accessories for the security cameras.

In addition, the company also distributes racks and mounts. You can find different types of mounts such as low profile, tilt, fixed, motion, ceiling, trolleys, enclosures, and more. When you go for racks, you can find different types such as, floor standing, in cabinet, IT datacomm, wall mount and other accessories.

The company has warehousing and sales teams in major cities of the company. The company also offers integrated help desk support to their customers. After years of experience in the industry the company has covered field such as education, commercial, hospitality, retail and residential and IP communication.

About Company:

The company has started in 1990. At the time it was in distributing Western Digital Hard Disk Drives. Now after years of experience in industry the company distributes the products such as PC components, videoconferencing technologies, AV equipments and also IP voice products. There are several global known brands that company distributes today, such as Samsung, Epson, InFocus, Philips, Q Acoustics, Snap AV, and many more.

