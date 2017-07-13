News By Tag
Approach reliable audio components distributor for quality products
Go for mid range projectors for better picture quality and more features
As we all know about the high class quality of Philips you can order hospitality TV
When it comes to projection, Westan has lots of options that you can choose from various categories. You can find Epson mid range projectors
The company also distributes the other products such as racks and mounts, accessories like cables for audio, video, HDMI, data and power. If you are looking for surveillance camera, then you can also find it at Westan. The other networking and security products offered by the company are routers, switches, wireless access points and also the accessories for the security cameras.
In addition, the company also distributes racks and mounts. You can find different types of mounts such as low profile, tilt, fixed, motion, ceiling, trolleys, enclosures, and more. When you go for racks, you can find different types such as, floor standing, in cabinet, IT datacomm, wall mount and other accessories.
The company has warehousing and sales teams in major cities of the company. The company also offers integrated help desk support to their customers. After years of experience in the industry the company has covered field such as education, commercial, hospitality, retail and residential and IP communication.
About Company:
The company has started in 1990. At the time it was in distributing Western Digital Hard Disk Drives. Now after years of experience in industry the company distributes the products such as PC components, videoconferencing technologies, AV equipments and also IP voice products. There are several global known brands that company distributes today, such as Samsung, Epson, InFocus, Philips, Q Acoustics, Snap AV, and many more.
