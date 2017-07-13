News By Tag
Meditrina Hospitals Launch Free #ConsultCardio service for GPs across India
· The service essentially targets to support primary care medical professionals in semi-urban and rural areas of India
· Meditrina Hospitals' specialist cardiologists in India and Maldives to be part of the expert cardiologists' panel
· The service would be offered free of cost, accessible through email, telephone and instant messaging, subject to free pre-registration
. For registration, visit website OR call/IM +91 751 040 01 00
New Delhi/Kollam, India, 18 July 2017: Imagine the context where a General Practitioner serving at a remote rural village in Uttar Pradesh comes across a patient with suspected cardiac symptoms. GP doesn't have the basic facilities or expertise to evaluate and support the patient further, rather than referring to a hospital with cardiac unit, but the nearest such unit would be at least 5-6 hours away, putting the patient at severe risk.
Dr. N. Prathap Kumar led Meditrina Hospitals, with SIH cardiac care units across India unveils a unique program #ConsultCardio, to address this serious concern and offer some solace to GPs and their patients from those remote areas of our country. Under this initiative, GPs and doctors at primary care centres and smaller clinics/hospitals in the rural and semi urban areas of India can reach out to the senior cardiologists at Meditrina Hospitals across India for an immediate consultation to render advanced care to their patients with cardiac symptoms.
A vast majority of such patients do not require surgical intervention, provided the patient is given necessary care under the supervision of a specialist, immediately after the manifestation of symptoms. With the advent of advanced communication tools and internet connectivity across the rural India, it makes easier for doctors to reach out to the specialist for advisory and guidance for treatment, provided such a service in available.
This service requires pre-registration for the medical professionals at #ConsultCardio;
"#ConsultCardio is an extension of our commitment to cater to the underserved patients of rural and semi-urban India. Our team of specialists with more than 25,000 interventional procedures to their credit will render their expert advisory free of charges to the doctor community practicing across the length and breadth of India. This will enable GPs/doctors to better support their patients, saving valuable lives and hard-earned resources by providing right care at the right moment," says Dr. N. Prathap Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director for Meditrina Hospitals.
Cardiologists at Meditrina Hospitals and SIH Cardiac Centres at Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Jamshedpur, Maldives would be available for consultation at the launch phase of #ConsultCardio, specialists from SIH Cardiac Centres at Ambala Cantt., Panchkula, Faridabad and Gurgaon will be joining the consulting panel at the second phase.
Founded by the well-known Interventional Cardiologist Dr. N. Prathap Kumar, Meditrina Hospitals have been pioneers in Speciality in Hospital (SIH) model cardiac centres in India. Committed to the vision of making affordable interventional cardiology care available across tier-2 and tire-3 cities of India, the group has partnered with Govt. of Haryana to launch 4 PPP model SIH Cardiac Care Units across the state recently. The group has plans to open similar SIHs in other Indian States and discussions are underway to replicate the model with Myanmar, Sultanate of Oman, Nepal and CIS countries as well.
