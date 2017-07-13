News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
50 Year Milestone for Meals on Wheels Central Coast
Since its early beginnings in Umina in 1967, Meals on Wheels Central Coast has provided a much needed community service to the population of the Central Coast.
This year marks Meals on Wheels Central Coast's 50th year of service to the local community. Every month, around 15,000 meals are delivered by some 350 volunteers to local elderly and people with disabilities, offering them not only a nourishing feed but also social interaction, a helping hand and safety and wellness checks. Additionally, the service provides over 1,000 hours of direct social support each month through its various other community programs.
To celebrate this milestone in Meals on Wheels Central Coast's history, the organisation will be holding a 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner to help raise money to keep these essential services to the Community operating in future years.
The black tie Gala Dinner, to be held at Crowne Plaza Terrigal on Wednesday 30 August, coincides with National Meals on Wheels Day. The dinner is an opportunity for local business and community members to support this important Central Coast institution.
Tickets are being sold to this prestigious event, with entertainment and an auction part of the celebrations. Local businesses are also being encouraged to either provide sponsorship or donate goods and services to the Gala Dinner, to assist the fundraising process.
Mr Dennis Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Meals on Wheels Central Coast said "Our service makes it possible for our clients to remain living healthily and independently in their own homes where they are happiest. The service also gives older people and their loved ones much-needed peace of mind and delays or eliminates altogether the need for more costly home-based or residential aged care.
"We would love to see local business involved in our 50th celebrations. It's encouraging that some organisations have already provided $500 Silver Sponsorships, and these, along with donated items for our auction, and Priority Business Lawyers generous Gold Sponsorship of $2,500, will certainly help make this event a huge success. Proceeds raised on the evening will enable us to continue serving the Central Coast for years to come."
Ticket prices for the Black Tie Gala Dinner are $120pp. Tax deductable Gold and Silver Sponsorship packages are available, along with Auction Prize and Corporate Table Sponsorship.
For more information about Meals on Wheels Central Coasts 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner, contact Pip Wilson on 02 4357 8424 or pip@ccmow.com.au. http://www.ccmow.com.au
Contact
Pip Wilson
***@ccmow.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse