Total Car Collection now servicing 13 more suburbs

Total Car Collection, one of the top car wrecking companies in Australia, announces that they have added more service areas in their roster. They are headquartered in Melbourne.
 
 
Total Car
Total Car
 
DANDENONG, Australia - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- But in order to keep up with the increasing demand for car wrecking and buying services, Total Car Collection now gladly services clients from the following suburbs:  Dandenong, Cranbourne, Springvale, Ringwood, Chadstone, Clayton, St. Kilda, Frankston, Hastings, Mornington Peninsula, Geelong, Coburg, and Footscray. They are a popular choice for Melbourne clients because of their reputation for paying great cash for cars of all kinds.

With their passion to work hard and give what their clients need, they ought to serve more and more locations year after year. We have spoken with Hassan - owner of the business - and this is what he said about the great news: "We aim to provide car wrecking and free car removal services to all citizens in the Melbourne area. We will strive to service all 321 suburbs by the end of 2018."

Their team has a proven track record of living up to their customers' expectations. For many years, they have been providing fast and free same-day vehicle removal services. Their clients are extremely satisfied about how they get things done; especially the fact that they instantly get the exact amount that the company has offered to pay them.

We have actually come across one of their customers - James, a local resident from Carlton. And this is what he had to say: "I've been meaning to get rid of my old Toyota ute. And finding a good used car buyer was a complete balls up. Until I met one of my friends who sold his car that was wrecked from an accident. He told me to look into Total Car Collection. Dealing with these guys was a breeze. I've gotten the best price deal and they immediately took my ute shortly after. I would definitely recommend them as well to my other mates."

So if you're within these areas, and you're looking to sell your cars, vans, 4WDs, or trucks without the hassles, contact Total Car Collection by calling them at 0457 471 397 or email them at info@totalcarcollection.com.au. They also provide free quotes; they offer same-day car removals; and they even assist their clients with all the paperwork - talk about hassle-free services!

And if you want to take advantage of their free car removal services  but your location isn't mentioned in the aforementioned list, you can simply head to https://www.totalcarcollections.com.au/service-areas/ to see other areas they are serving or call them. They'd be more than willing to assist you.
