Rhonda Travitt and Restoring The Years Global Ministries Hosts The 9th Annual Kingdom Women Conferen

 
 
9th Women's Conf. Flyer
9th Women's Conf. Flyer
 
ATLANTA - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Rhonda Travitt Ministries and Restoring the Years Global Ministries announces their 9th annual women's conference. This year's theme is "Understanding a Woman's Worth" deriving from Proverbs 31. This four day conference will take place August 24th through the 27th at Restoring the Years Global Ministries in Marietta, Georgia.

Hosted by Dr. Rhonda Travitt, this women's conference is what women of God have been waiting for all year long. Certified life coach, author, motivational speaker, radio personality and pastor, Dr. Rhonda Travitt is spirit led to feed women of God who want more out of life than the finer things but things money cannot buy such as peace, joy, healing and love.  Dr. Rhonda Travitt has a heart-felt passion for women and this conference embodies all things women empowerment.

This year's special guest speaker is Dr. Ane Mercer. Dr. Ane Mercer is an anointed vessel that speaks boldly and candidly concerning her life, in order to encourage people. Her ministry has been labeled as life changing by those who experience it.  Those who have been devastated by the circumstances of life, find hope and strength through her thought provoking messages.  For ticket information please visit www.restoringtheyears.org/product/womens-conference. Tickets include admission, gift bag and a meal.

Who: Dr. Rhonda Travitt and Dr. Ane Mercer

What: 9th Annual Women's Conference. Understanding a Woman's Worth: Proverbs 31

Where: Restoring the Years Global Ministries 1000 Cobb Parkway N Marietta, GA 30062

When: Thursday August 24th 6:30 p.m.

         Friday August 25th 6:30 p.m.

         Saturday August 26th 9 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

         Sunday August 27th 10:30 a.m.

Why: To empower women of God through understanding their worth and embodying the Proverbs 31 woman.

Pre-Interviews: Email media@rhondatravitt.com

Contact
MayLee Media
***@gmail.com
Source:Rhonda Travitt Ministries
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
