News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
National Sales Network Houston Engages Small Business Owners
Small Business/Sales Networking Opportunity at Buffalo Soldiers Museum
Small Business Forum – "How To" Build A Successful Sales Team, is being held at Buffalo Soldiers Museum, 3815 Caroline Street, Houston, TX 77004. The doors will open at 6pm and the discussion will start at 6:30pm. There will also be light bites along with a cash bar.
This event is free for all NSN members, and $10 for non-members. All pre-sales can be accessed at https://nsnsmallbusiness.eventbrite.com until Wednesday, July 26th, at noon. Admission can also be purchased at the door for $10.
About National Sales Network, Houston: The Houston Chapter of the National Sales Network is a non-profit membership organization in the city that is focused on sales and sales management professionals. The organization conducts seminars on subjects such as selling, negotiating, job search, time management, organization, and career management. NSN also conducts community service, mentoring, and networking events.
You can follow us on:
Website: http://nsnhouston.org
Twitter:@nsnhouston
Instagram: @nsnhouston
Facebook: National Sales Network, Houston
LinkedIn: National Sales Network, Houston
Contact
Jasmine Garrett, Director of Marketing
National Sales Network, Houston
***@nsnhouston.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse