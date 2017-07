National Sales Network Houston Engages Small Business Owners

Small Business/Sales Networking Opportunity at Buffalo Soldiers Museum

-- National Sales Network (NSN) invites Houston to come interact with our organization and a panel of elite business owners and sales professionals, including John Cruise, President of Injured Federal Workers Advocate Association (IFWAA). This event will provide insight on what it is like to run a business and when to indentify the right time to formulate a sales team. The conversation will focus on when to hire a sales staff, how to set goals and commissions, managing expectations, and training your sales staff.Small Business Forum – "How To" Build A Successful Sales Team, is being held at Buffalo Soldiers Museum, 3815 Caroline Street, Houston, TX 77004. The doors will open at 6pm and the discussion will start at 6:30pm. There will also be light bites along with a cash bar.This event is free for all NSN members, and $10 for non-members. All pre-sales can be accessed at https://nsnsmallbusiness.eventbrite.com until Wednesday, July 26, at noon. Admission can also be purchased at the door for $10.The Houston Chapter of the National Sales Network is a non-profit membership organization in the city that is focused on sales and sales management professionals. The organization conducts seminars on subjects such as selling, negotiating, job search, time management, organization, and career management. NSN also conducts community service, mentoring, and networking events.You can follow us on:Website: http://nsnhouston.org Twitter:@nsnhoustonInstagram: @nsnhoustonFacebook: National Sales Network, HoustonLinkedIn: National Sales Network, Houston