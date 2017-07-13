 
Industry News





Rome Alexander Releases New Single "L.Y.G."

Rome Alexander and Rederic are launching "The Keymakers" in August 2017
 
BOSTON - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Singer/Songwriter Rome Alexander is pleased to announce the release of his new single, "L.Y.G." The song, which features EDM DJ/producer Rederic, will hit digital retailers worldwide today.

L.Y.G. is the third collaboration of the siblings from Pittsburgh, PA, who previously released "Feeling Good" and "By My Side" to critical acclaim in the US and Europe.

The talented duo, who now reside in Boston, are also announcing the launch of their duo under the name "The Keymakers" and the release of the first single by The Keymakers in August 2017.

"We have been working closely with the production team at AMAG/Cash Money/Rich Gang over the last several months getting input from many amazingly talented artists and producers," stated Rome.  Rederic added "The creative process with AMAG has been intense and a lot of fun. We are really excited about L.Y.G. and our upcoming releases for The Keymakers."

L.Y.G. is an upbeat song with smooth vocals and captivating blend of Pop and EDM.  Check out this fun track and add it to your summer playlist!

https://soundcloud.com/romealexander1/rome-alexander-lyg-...

"L.Y.G." is available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and other e-commerce sites and for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

For more information, visit:

Rome's Website: http://www.romealexander.com/

Source:
Email:***@romealexander.com Email Verified
