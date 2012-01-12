 
"Beatlemania Again" comes to Wildwoods Convention Center, Saturday,August 5th,2017

Relive Beatlemania with" Beatlemania Again" at the Wildwoods Convention Center, Saturday, August 5th at 7PM
 
 
WILDWOOD, N.J. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Get your tickets for one of the most exciting shows of the summer , as  the National Touring Beatles Stage Show "Beatlemania Again"  comes to the  Wildwoods Convention Center in Wildwood, NJ. Saturday, August 5th at 7pm. The show chronologically traces The Beatles career from their debut on the Ed Sullivan Show in 1964, to their final Live performance in 1969. In addition, the show features 3 amazing costume changes throughought the performance. The show has performed Nationally and Internationally to packed houses. In addition, Beatlemania Again has performed alongside Chubby Checker, the Lovin Spoonful, The Kingsman, Blood Sweat and Tears,  the Turtles and BillyJ Kramer,  just to name  few. Twist and Shout the night away with Beatlemania Again Live in Concert.    Get your tickets for this amazing event through Ticketmaster 1800-745-3000, or you may purchase tickets at the Wildwoods Convention Center Box office. Relive the Music, the Magic and the Mania Live on Stage with ":Beatlemania Again"

