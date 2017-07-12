Healthcare Recruiter -Stacy Winters

Ironside Human Resources hires Stacy Winters as Healthcare Recruiter

Contact

Doug Carter

***@ironsidehr.om Doug Carter

End

-- Ironside Human Resources is excited to announce that Stacy Winters has joined the organization as a healthcare recruiter. Stacy is a graduate of Texas Tech University and spent her early years in the service industry, followed by an extensive career in education, focusing mainly on the deaf and hard of hearing population."We are excited to have Stacy join us as she brings a great deal of experience to our company" said Doug Carter, CEO of Ironside Human Resources. "Stacy will bring a fresh approach and a unique skill set to our team" said Kara Carter, COO of Ironside Human Resources.Ironside Human Resources is a national physician recruitment firm and healthcare staffing firm that specializes in physician recruitment, nursing recruitment, ancillary recruitment and hospital management recruitment.