 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Healthcare Recruiter -Stacy Winters

Ironside Human Resources hires Stacy Winters as Healthcare Recruiter
DALLAS - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Ironside Human Resources is excited to announce that Stacy Winters has joined the organization as a healthcare recruiter. Stacy is a graduate of Texas Tech University and spent her early years in the service industry, followed by an extensive career in education, focusing mainly on the deaf and hard of hearing population.

"We are excited to have Stacy join us as she brings a great deal of experience to our company" said Doug Carter, CEO of Ironside Human Resources.  "Stacy will bring a fresh approach and a unique skill set to our team" said Kara Carter, COO of Ironside Human Resources.

Ironside Human Resources is a national physician recruitment firm and healthcare staffing firm that specializes in physician recruitment, nursing recruitment, ancillary recruitment and hospital management recruitment.

www.ironsidehr.com

Contact
Doug Carter
***@ironsidehr.om
End
Ironside Human Resources News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share