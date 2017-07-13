News By Tag
Downtown Sarasota Condo Sells for $345,000 More Than Purchased for A Year Ago
Downtown Sarasota real estate listing in Bay Plaza is sold by Ursini & Company after 17 days on the market.
The downtown Sarasota condo is located at 1255 N Gulfstream Avenue, in the heart of downtown Sarasota. The 2nd floor unit was purchased in June 2016 as a 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. The owner creatively reconfigured the floor plan into a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus den which could double as a third bedroom.
The newly remodeled unit boasts a fabulous open concept kitchen, gorgeous custom cabinetry, Calcutta Quartz breakfast bar and counter tops, stainless steel Bosch appliances, LG over-sized washer and dryer, Porcelain oversize light wood plank flooring, and solid core doors with upgraded hardware.
Pet friendly Bay Plaza is one of the most luxurious condominiums boasting all the amenities you could want including valet parking, a 24-hour concierge, heated pool and spa, sauna, fitness center and media room. It is located directly across the street from Marina Jacks on one side and Louie Modern on the other, and truly in the heart of the restaurant and theater district.
This Sarasota home sold by Ursini & Company measured 1654 square feet. Although many residents purchase at Bay Plaza for the Sarasota Bay views, this unit boasted a great treed balcony with a pond view.
This Sarasota condo is located in the zip code region of 34236. Currently, in this area there are 83 single famiy homes for sale and 223 condos for sale. The median listing price for Sarasota homes in this zip code is $759,000, down 12.8% from last year.
The median home value for downtown Sarasota 34236 is $628,700. This is an increase of 0.9% from June 2016. Due to its highly desirable location, this is higher than Sarasota's overall median home value of $252,250.
The median days on the market for Sarasota 34236 is 148 days, an increase of 3.5% from last year.
Ursini & Company of Ocean Real Estate in Sarasota is a team of real estate professionals whose goal is to meet clients needs and exceed their expectations. Their network of marketing experts, contractors, photographers, virtual tour producers, home inpsectors, experienced title companies and attorney's assures their clientele a smooth transaction from start to finish. For more information on Ursini & Company visit http://www.ursinico.com.
Contact
Gina Ursini
9418124894
***@myoceanrealestate.com
