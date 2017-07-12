 
News By Tag
* Book Signing, Personal Trainer
* Long Island Boot Camp
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Farmingdale
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Book Signing Dates for Lose Weight & Feel Great Set for August

This no nonsense book shows people how to get fit, tone up, and feel better about themselves.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Book Signing, Personal Trainer
Long Island Boot Camp

Industry:
Books

Location:
Farmingdale - New York - US

Subject:
Events

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Billy Hofacker, B.S., CSCS has announced the launch of 'Lose Weight & Feel Great' in Farmingdale and Babylon, NY. This simple clearly written book gives fitness advice to busy people seeking positive change. .

"The reason I wrote this book is to have a resource for people who want to transform themselves once and for all. Over my last two decades as a fitness professional, I've seen way too many people give up on themselves before the real, life-changing results start to take hold.  Now, my team and I are on a mission to inspire people to transform their bodies and lives.

Unfortunately, even with all the information out there, people are still confused. This book shows people the right strategies to lose weight and feel great. Transformation is much more than just a number on a scale. Get on the right track with this tried and true resource."

Inside this book, readers will discover how to:

• Develop the Proper Mindset for Success
• Set and Achieve Strong Goals
• Stay motivated and Consistent
• Avoid Self-Sabotage
• Overcome Procrastination
• Balance Family AND Fitness
• Develop an Effective Meal Plan
• And Much More

Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center is launching Billy Hofacker's Lose Weight & Feel Great with a Book Signing at each location.

Farmingdale – 8/3/17 at 7:30PM – 127 East Carmans Rd. Farmingdale, NY 11735

Babylon – 8/9/17 at 7:30PM – 11 South Carll Ave. Babylon, NY 11702

Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center exists to inspire people to transform their bodies and lives through fun and progressive fitness and wellness programs, simple nutritional strategies, and a positive mindset.
Visit us at http://www.lifitnessbootcamp.com

Contact
Billy Hofacker
***@lifitnessbootcamp.com
End
Source:Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center
Email:***@lifitnessbootcamp.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Total Body Boot Camp PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share