Book Signing Dates for Lose Weight & Feel Great Set for August
This no nonsense book shows people how to get fit, tone up, and feel better about themselves.
"The reason I wrote this book is to have a resource for people who want to transform themselves once and for all. Over my last two decades as a fitness professional, I've seen way too many people give up on themselves before the real, life-changing results start to take hold. Now, my team and I are on a mission to inspire people to transform their bodies and lives.
Unfortunately, even with all the information out there, people are still confused. This book shows people the right strategies to lose weight and feel great. Transformation is much more than just a number on a scale. Get on the right track with this tried and true resource."
Inside this book, readers will discover how to:
• Develop the Proper Mindset for Success
• Set and Achieve Strong Goals
• Stay motivated and Consistent
• Avoid Self-Sabotage
• Overcome Procrastination
• Balance Family AND Fitness
• Develop an Effective Meal Plan
• And Much More
Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center is launching Billy Hofacker's Lose Weight & Feel Great with a Book Signing at each location.
Farmingdale – 8/3/17 at 7:30PM – 127 East Carmans Rd. Farmingdale, NY 11735
Babylon – 8/9/17 at 7:30PM – 11 South Carll Ave. Babylon, NY 11702
Total Body Boot Camp and Performance Center exists to inspire people to transform their bodies and lives through fun and progressive fitness and wellness programs, simple nutritional strategies, and a positive mindset.
Visit us at http://www.lifitnessbootcamp.com
Contact
Billy Hofacker
***@lifitnessbootcamp.com
