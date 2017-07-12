News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Florida Conference Expansion with Miami Wolves FC
Miami Wolves FC Competing for 2017 UPSL Summer Season Campaign
Based in Miami, Fla., Miami Wolves FC has kicked off UPSL play in the Florida Gold Coast Conference. Miami Wolves FC defeating Hialeah City FC, 5-4, in the club's inaugural game on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
United Premier Soccer League President Leonel Lopez said, "We'd like to see the Wolves do in Miami what the L.A. Wolves FC have done on the west coast. It's exciting to be see Wolves brand expanding coast to coast and become a part of the growing UPSL Florida Gold Coast Conference which now is up to six teams. The conference is starting to build up with quality teams and quality ownership and the Wolves will only make the competition push to higher levels. We wish the Wolves the best of success both on and off the field.
Miami Wolves FC is owned by Yan Skwara, 52, who concurrently serves as President of L.A. Wolves FC.
Christian Vallejos, 30, who played professionally in the North American Soccer League (NASL), the United Soccer League (USL) and internationally during a recently concluded playing career, will be Miami Wolves FC's first Head Coach and Sporting Director.
Miami Wolves FC Sporting Director and Head Coach Christian Vallejos said, "The opportunity to work with L.A. Wolves FC – which is a fantastic organization – I couldn't pass it up. We want to be a branch in Miami to bring the talent in South Florida together to be under the umbrella of L.A. Wolves, which is amazing."
Vallejos most notably was a player for the now defunct Atlanta Silverbacks of the North American Soccer League (NASL), He has served as UPSL Gold Coast Conference Operations Manager since April.
"Miami is a hot-talent city and there's a lot of opportunity for clubs and players with the UPSL," Vallejos said. "I think there's a lot of long-term things that can be done down here and who knows, maybe we find success like the L.A. Wolves."
Miami Wolves FC plays Hialeah City FC at Kendall Soccer Park (8011 SW 127th Ave., Miami, FL 33183) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in its inaugural UPSL Florida Gold Coast Conference game.
The team is exploring venue options in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will announce shortly its upcoming game schedule.
About Miami Wolves Football Club
Miami Wolves Football Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Miami, Fla., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Miami Wolves FC will begin play in the UPSL's Florida Gold Coast Conference.
Founded in 2017, Miami Wolves FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Christian Vallejos
Direct: 404-438-2154
Email: christianvallejos05@
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
