Argus Publishing takes on Carl Watson's historical YA novel, Kid Clay, a tale of the old W

IRVING, Texas - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Argus Publishing takes on Carl Watson's historical, mid-grade/YA novel, Kid Clay (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/authors/carl-watson/), a tale of the old West set in the late 1800s.

Based on the real memoirs of Mr. Watson's grandfather, this story follows Kid Clay through the Old West in search of a cowboy adventure. During his escapades, Kid Clay leaves his comfortable Kentucky home at the age of fifteen and sets out to discover what it's like to be a real cowboy. During this time, he encounters many colorful characters such as Indians, Buffalo Bill, and members of the Dalton Gang.

Along the wagon trail, he encounters typhoid, cattle rustlers, stampedes, bank robbers, and a beautiful Indian maiden. Kid Clay has the determination and bravery he needs to survive, but as he makes his way along the trail, he discovers that the West is beginning to change. That's when he makes a momentous decision that will affect the rest of his life.

Was the West more than Kid Clay bargained for?

A former educator, Carl Watson (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/authors/carl-watson/) has taught Language Art classes in both elementary and junior high environments. He is a graduate of North Texas State University and Texas Wesleyan University (ME). Instrumental in writing a Boy Scouts of America Leadership Training Manual, he went on to assist in creating a syllabus for Social Studies in the Fort Worth Public School System. Then, the Fort Worth National Bank awarded him a fellowship to continue his studies in creative writing. A published author, his work has appeared in both adult and children's magazines, as well as church school stories for the Methodist Publishing House, Child Life, and in True West Magazine. Kid Clay - A Cowboy's Life on the Range (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/wp-content/uploads/2016...) is an article Watson wrote about his grandfather. Open, you can see the real Kid Clay. The quotes were taken from Kid's journal.https://carlwatsontx.com/ Represented by Loiacono Literary Agency (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/)  Published by Argus Publishing (http://www.a-argusbooks.com/) (release spring 2018).

Loiacono Literary Agency
9122302207
***@loiaconoliteraryagency.com
