25 Questions to Ask your Artificial Intelligence based Hedge Fund Manager

Recent trends indicate high demand for Artificial Intelligence-based Funds from HNWI, Family Offices and Institutional Investors. Screen the wheat from the chaff by asking the right questions before investing in these unique Alternative Asset Class .

Contact

Andres A. Bagnasco

***@ucu.edu.uy Andres A. Bagnasco

End

-- Consistent returns, capacity, systematic approach and low correlation with traditional asset classes are just some of the main drivers which explain the recent demand experienced by Artificial Intelligence-based hedge funds by Family Offices, UHNWIs, Pension Funds and Institutional Allocators.The article indicates a list of topics allocators need to focus on when addressing this specific type of alternative investments. Unlike a conventional due diligence questionnaire, Bagnasco indicates a set of AI-fund key questions derived from years of experience in such field aiming to help institutional allocators in ensuring they are in front of the right managers before committing to a capital allocation with them.The full article has been featured at the Summer Issue of Family Office Elite Magazine @familyofficemag and can be accessed at the link attached at the bottom of this press release.Prof. Andres A. Bagnasco - Director of the Investment Management Programme at the Uruguayan Catholic University and Big Data Scientist establishes a due diligence framework in order to address some of the most important questions to be asked to AI Hedge Fund managers before considering allocating capital to their funds.Prof. Andres A. Bagnasco is a post-graduate professor of finance, and Director of the Investment Management Programme at the Uruguayan Catholic University. He has held several positions such as Hedge Fund Analyst, Derivatives Market-maker, Risk Manager, Quant Researcher, Trading Room Manager, Big Data Scientist and Portfolio Manager. He has co-authored several publications as well as being a frequent visiting professor / keynote speaker at conferences / expert in AI-based alternative investments.Bagnasco is also an experienced Big Data Scientist with over 12 years working for multinational companies, Fortune 500 companies and hedge funds in positions such as AI Quant Trader and Head of Big Data Science.Family Office Magazine is the most respected premium quality "Family Office" magazine in the world that caters for the ultra-wealthy Family Office sector.The publication is widely read by the world's leading experts from many of the World's renowned institutions from the Family Office and Wealth Management sectors. Many of these institutions are regular advertisers and sponsors while others are contributors who provide insightful interviews and contributions for the magazine.The full article has been featured at the Summer Issue of Family Office Elite Magazine @familyofficemag and can be accessed in the following link:The full issue can also be accessed through the following link: