Campaign to Fund FLiFLi Life Battery AIR with Indiegogo
According to David lee, FLiFLi LifeBattery Air, represents an advancement in modern technology providing the benefit and advantage of having LifeBattery Air for your apple devices. They provide a powerful LifeBattery Air that are small, beautiful, stable and can be taken anywhere. In the event of your apple devices loosing battery power and needing a charge. The FLiFLi Life Batteries Air holds more than enough charge to give your device the best boost and charge it needs. The Designer also announces a great battery capacity in its compact space as this product does not only seen the light but also enable truly portable charging. The result is, a product of a charge of 1 inch thick, is approximately 1.6 pounds. It is just not about the battery but also the charging capacity and portability that makes the product exceptional and unique. Those interested in a device charging batteries can get the product and enjoy its potentials.
WHY FLIFLI LifeBattery AIR
• A depth battery charge of 1 inch thick resulting in 1.6 pounds.
• Fast charging potential
• Intelligent Charging connection to all your device.
• Portable device with compact space.
• Excellent performance.
• Two USB points.
• AC output port.
• An Exceptional touch Sensor.
• Magnetic input charging Port.
• A whole new LifeBattery.
• Very neat finishing with
• Excellent finishing of different Colours like Rose Gold, Space Gray, Goldand Silver.
About FLiFLi
FLiFli is a brand identity settled by UTM Inc., established in 2008, an innovative company with passion on developing new innovative products. Recently launched FLiFLi AirDrop for DJI Phantom Series on Amazon in April 2017. 30 Employees with profession engineering, marketing/research and R&D. For more information visit: https://myflifli.com and for video see: https://youtu.be/
Contact
David Lee
***@myflifli.com
