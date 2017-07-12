 
South Coast Improvement, Co. starts work on UrgentCare in Fairhaven

 
 
Site of UrgentCare in Fairhaven
Site of UrgentCare in Fairhaven
 
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- South Coast Improvement Company (SCI), a design-build general contractor serving New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, recently began construction of a new UrgentCare facility at 208 Mill Road in Fairhaven. UrgentCare is owned and operated by Southcoast Health, not-for-profit, community-based health system with multiple access points, offering an integrated continuum of health services throughout southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

"We've had a tremendous working relationship with Southcoast Health over the years and we're delighted to be working on the UrgentCare centers that make emergency services available on a local level without a trip to the hospital," said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement Company.

Southcoast UrgentCare centers are equipped with staff and equipment to treat a wide range of medical situations—e.g. broken bones, contusions, cuts, burns, animal bites, etc. South Cost Improvement's work will include a complete buildout for the facility with examination rooms, X-ray, rooms, waiting area, office space, parking, exterior work and more. That scope also includes new millwork, lighting, and design services.

Work began in May and is anticipated to be complete by October. The cost of the project is $600,000.

"We developed the healthcare division of our company with the projects like this in mind and the other two UrgentCare renovations we did in Dartmouth and Seekonk," said Quinlan. "Medical facilities present a challenge because there's often a lot of activity. Through proper planning and coordination and years of experience, we're able to provide a successful client experience because we know how to minimize and, sometimes, eliminate impact on day-to-day activities of a facility that needs to stay open during construction."

Based in Marion, Mass. and with an office in Reading, Pennsylvania, South Coast Improvement Co is a recognized leader in providing building and renovation services to a client base of senior living, healthcare, institutional and retail clients. For more information, please call 508-748-6545 or visit www.southcoastimprovement.com.

About South Coast Improvement Company

South Coast Improvement offers a range of design, construction and management services across a variety of sectors—interiors as well as exteriors—including office buildings, health care facilities, educational institutions, commercial properties, assisted living facilities, and residential communities.  South Coast Improvement's services include: Preconstruction analysis; Construction management; General contracting; Design/build services;  Capital improvement; Building envelope improvements; and Interior renovations.

For more information, visit www.southcoastimprovement.com or call 508-748-6545.

Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
Source:South Coast Improvement
Email:***@prworkzone.com Email Verified
