Official CMT Artist Ashley Wineland Triumphantly Returns from National Tour to Sweet Home Arizona
National touring and recording artist is set to appear in Glendale, celebrating 'She's Gone' National Tour -- as the video for the tour-inspired song hits 300K views!
2017 has been one of many strides for Wineland. Besides headlining her own national tour and releasing her latest CD "Simple Life," – including the song "She's Gone," the track that inspired the tour -- she also was invited on one of her tour stops to appear on behalf of The Ryan Seacrest Foundation at Seacrest Studios at one of the Children's Hospitals hosting the popular charitable program, founded by American Idol host and television media mogul Ryan Seacrest. Also while on tour, Wineland racked up her first IMDb credit, making her acting debut filming in the dramatic series "Youthful Ambition," which is being directed by producer/director Terence Gordon.
Arizona, being Wineland's home state, is the perfect location to take a well-deserved pause to revel in the success of the first leg of her demanding tour schedule. A Glendale resident herself, Wineland is proud to be appearing at a home town venue in order to re-connect with her Arizona fan base.
Wineland shares, "2017 is chalking up to be a major year for us. We have reached many milestones that I am extremely proud of. I am blown away to say that my music video for my new single 'She's Gone' has reached over 300,000 views. I am very blessed to have so many supportive fans who make it possible for this single to grow, especially back home. The community in Arizona has been very supportive of my original music; I can't wait to go out on the second leg of my 'She's Gone' Tour to continue meeting and adding people to my ever-growing family of fans."
Wineland makes no secret of her affection for the state and the beautiful landscapes that Arizona presents. She utilized two hand-picked locations in the scenic state to film her last two music videos. "No Prince Charming" featured the beauty of the Superstition Mountains as an enthralling backdrop, and her latest video for her hit song "She's Gone" spotlighted Sedona. For this video, Wineland utilized the bird's eye view of drone cameras to capitalize on the captivating scenery. And apparently, the video for "She's Gone" has resounded, not only with her fan base in Arizona but well beyond – as evidenced by it attaining the notable number of 300K views.
For her triumphant return to her home state, Wineland will be presenting a high-energy show of her critically-acclaimed original music and her own renditions of popular country songs of today and yesterday. Stingers Sports Bar is located at 10040 N. 43rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302. Wineland is scheduled to take the stage at 8:00 p.m.
Wineland is dedicating this appearance to her beloved Arizona, of which she is proud to represent as she makes her way across the country on tour. She wants to additionally thank her local fan base, area businesses, and the local media, for their ongoing dedication and support of her and music career. For more information on this appearance – or to read the latest news and view the upcoming dates for the second leg of the "She's Gone" national tour as they are made available, please visit the Ashley Wineland website at www.ashleywineland.com.
For media inquiries and interviews, contact Kiki Plesha, Wineland's publicist, at kiki@ashleywineland.com. Booking for the "She's Gone" tour is provided by Anita Sayago of Edana Entertainment. Ms. Sayago can be reached at anita@edanaentertainment.com.
Contact
Kiki Plesha, Publicist
Official CMT Artist Ashley Wineland
***@ashleywineland.com
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
