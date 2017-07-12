 
News By Tag
* Bird Feeder
* Cardinals
* Birds
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cumming
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Summer Entertainment with Chillax

 
 
bird feeder
bird feeder
CUMMING, Ga. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you and your family been looking for an exciting family activity to do this summer? If so, Chillax has something to share with you. Their team has recently designed a bird feeder that will make sure your family is entertained all day long! Place your bird feeder on a window near a gazebo or balcony for better bird action. This item is also squirrel proof, so no more pesky animals eating all of the bird food. In order to attract birds to your yard, you need to have the right foods. Sunflower seeds, raisins, and cracked corn are all delicious options for the birds. Some of the birds that might visit you include: Finches, Cardinals, and Robins. Planting colorful flowers near your feeder will also attract hummingbirds.With this included bird caller and the right food, birds will flock to your yard in no time!

Get yours now from Amazon: www.amazon.com/dp/B01BBJXNZ2

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Bird Feeder, Cardinals, Birds
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alif Investment Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share