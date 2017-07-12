News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Humans Are Amazing: Discovering Your True Self" - Take Charge of Life by Using Both Hands!
The problem is that most people think they know who they are and what they're capable of. But the truth is that humans only use half their body, so they're only achieving half of what they could be.
Consider that most everyone uses only their right hand, instead of both hands. What if people used both hands equally?
There are many reasons to use both hands and sides of the body: to become physically and mentally stronger; develop better memory and imagination;
"We are especially proud to be the publisher of this captivating self-help book that offers photos and diagrams showing how we can reach our full potential," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
About the Author: Nicholas Audrey Moreno earned his A.S. degree in computer science from Rio Hondo College in Whittier, California. He works for the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, is happily married, and credits his family for being his lifesaver.
HUMANS ARE AMAZING: DISCOVERING YOUR TRUE SELF (ISBN: 978-1-68181-
http://sbprabooks.com/
WHOLESALERS:
Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)
*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.
https://www.facebook.com/
http://pinterest.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse