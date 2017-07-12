News By Tag
Fine artwork, porcelain, glass and Chinese works at Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery on July 29th
A pair of hexagonal form 'Chan' side tables by Philip and Kelvin Laverne and a 1906 oil on canvas painting by American artist Ben Austrian (1870-1921) will be part of Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery's auction on Saturday, July 29, in Florida.
The auction will be held in Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery's showroom, located at 811A Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach. More than 300 lots will come up for bid. For those unable to attend in person, internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com, Auctionzip.com and eBay Live. Telephone and absentee (or left) bids will also be accepted.
The sale is being billed as a Fine Artwork, Porcelain, Glass & Chinese Works auction. "We have a great mix of high-end artwork pieces by noted, listed artists, Murano art glass, Chinese works and estate jewelry," said Scott Cieckiewicz of Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery. "We have always loved Mid-Century Modern furniture, and the Laverne side tables are a superb example."
Lots may be viewed online now, at www.antiquesmodern.com. Lot #4 is the pair of 'Chan' side tables by the renowned father-and-son furniture design team of Philip (1907-1987) and Kelvin (b. 1937) Laverne. The hexagonal form tables depict a continuous figural courtyard scene and are comprised of etched and enameled metal on wood. They should gavel for $10,000-$12,000.
The oil painting by Ben Austrian depicts a Jack Russell terrier dog seated alongside a chick and is titled Shame on You. The 31 ½ inch by 25 ½ inch work (framed) should bring $8,000-$12,000.
Beautiful Chinese porcelain pieces will feature a 19th century blue and white vase of flattened hexagonal form with painted landscape and dragon scenes and calligraphy marks applied to the underside (est. $1,200-$1,800);
Also up for bid in the category is a 19th century Chinese famille rose porcelain vase with applied handles having two large painted panels to front and back and relief decoration throughout (est. $1,200-$1,600)
Other Chinese jadeite offerings will include a carving depicting a seated maiden with a flowing robe, with a bird carrying a beaded necklace to the top right, 7 ½ inches tall (est. $1,600-$1,800);
One of the paintings in the sale could well end up being the top-selling lot. It's an oil on canvas by Henry Ossawa Tanner (1859-1937), the first African-American painter to gain international acclaim (although he lived most of his adult life in Paris). The work in the sale, done circa 1903, is titled The Stairwell, Granada and is artist signed. It's expected to command $20,000-$4,000.
An oil on canvas painting by another renowned American painter, William Merrit Chase (1849-1916), executed around 1900 and titled Cabin on the Dunes, Long Island, signed lower left, has an estimate of $8,000-$12,000;
A pair of mixed media on paper works by the American artist Robert Burns Motherwell (1915-1991) have identical pre-sale estimates of $6,000-$8,000. One is titled Art in America and the other is titled Fourth of July. Both are pencil signed lower right by the artist and dated (1960).
Headlining the Murano (Italy) art glass category are a pair of creations by Dino Martens (1894-1970) for Aureliano Toso. One is a Mestizia art glass vase, internally decorated with filigree (est. $1,600-$1,800);
Another noteworthy Murano art glass piece is a 'Battuto' wheel-carved glass vase, made circa 1950 by Carlo Scarpa (1906-1978) for Venini, clear green glass with a 'hammered' effect throughout and having a constricted, pear-shaped glass body, 7 inches tall (est. $1,500-$2,000)
Superstar lots of the fine estate jewelry category promise to be a platinum ring centered by a jaw-dropping, 7.45-carat European-cut center stone, graded SI-1 for clarity and O-P for color (est. $20,000-$40,000);
An exhibition preview will be held Friday, July 28th, from 11-5. Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery is seeking quality consignments for future auctions. Appointments for evaluations are available Monday thru Friday, from 10-6. To consign an item, an estate or a collection, you may call Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery at 561-318-1834 or e-mail to info@antiquesmodern.com.
To learn more about Antiques & Modern Auction Gallery and the July 29th auction, please visit www.antiquesmodern.com.
Scott Cieckiewicz
***@antiquesmodern.com
