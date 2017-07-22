News By Tag
Stellar Blue Launches New Website for Vince Lombardi's Steakhouse
Stellar Blue has recently launched a custom website for Vince Lombardi's Steakhouse
Upon entering the website, users get a sense of elegance and sophistication. The slideshow of images on the home page highlights the excellence of food, beverage, and service that Vince Lombardi's Steakhouse offers to all guests during each dining experience. The top-tier navigation bar provides users with a phone number to make reservations, directions to the restaurant, and social media icons that lead to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram platforms. The main navigation bar displays sections to explore the food menu, wine menu, and more. As the user views the home page, they notice famous quotes from Vince Lombardi that appear to the right-hand side. Scrolling through the home page guides the user through the unique aspects of Vince Lombardi's Steakhouse. The "News And Events" section near the bottom of the home page places emphasis on important blog posts. Users are also presented with a way to join the restaurant's email list to receive the latest specials, in addition to an annual birthday gift.
"The layout and design of the Vince Lombardi's Steakhouse website is as unique as the service and atmosphere a guest experiences in the physical restaurant,"
The custom website is built with a responsive design, supporting functional use on a variety of devices. WordPress and blog integration make the website simple for Vince Lombardi's Steakhouse team members to easily update and share relevant, up-to-date information. The site also features Google Maps integration that gives the user a detailed map with driving directions. Vince Lombardi memorabilia is highlighted on the site, as this is an element that plays into the legendary atmosphere of the restaurant.
Learn more at: http://www.vincelombardisteakhouse.com/
Stellar Blue Technologies is a full-service agency for custom web design and internet marketing services. Our website development and design skills excel businesses who are in need of website redesign or those looking to begin their online presence. Go to http://www.stellarbluetechnologies.com/
