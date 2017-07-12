 
NoMo Morning Sickness with NoMo Nausea

 
 
Morning Sickness: Pregnancy
Morning Sickness: Pregnancy
 
TAMPA, Fla. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Make morning sickness a thing of the past with a stylish, drug-free NoMo Nausea wristband. Invented by trailblazing mompreneur Jacqueline Darna, the NoMo Nausea band uses a patented combination of acupressure and peppermint aromatherapy to stop pregnancy related nausea instantly. Pregnant women love the NoMo Nausea band because it provides a drug-free, effective and long-lasting way to treat this queasy by-product of pregnancy. In contrast to over-the-counter drugs and expensive prescription medications like Zofran, the NoMo Nausea band has no serious side effects and does not carry a risk for birth defects.

         According to the American Pregnancy Association, morning sickness affects over 50% of expectant mothers and is characterized by nausea and vomiting that starts around the sixth week of pregnancy. This condition luckily does not harm the baby, but it does inflict unnecessary suffering on new mothers across the globe. NoMo Nausea, however, has the power to kick morning sickness to the curb using the ancient Chinese practice of acupressure and the anti-nausea benefits of peppermint essential oil. When the P6 acupressure node on the wrist is depressed, the brain responds by releasing soothing endorphins into the bloodstream, which pacify the user's feelings of nausea and urge to vomit. Peppermint aromatherapy works in concert with acupressure to provide an immediate and more effective treatment in comparison to acupressure alone. The easy to use NoMo Nausea band can also be taken on and off with ease. A pregnant mother need only slip the band on her wrist, place the acupressure nub three fingers from the top of the wrist and position it between the arm's two flexor tendons to begin feeling immediate relief.

         Many pregnant users of the band also appreciate NoMo Nausea's stylish, discreet design. Similar to popular rubber wristbands, the NoMo Nausea band is latex free and comes in an array of colors to match any outfit or occasion. Other acupressure bracelets like the Sea Band have a clunky, sweatband-like design, which can be an eyesore for anyone outside of a tennis court. And hefty adjustable acupressure bracelets can look more like a medical device than an anti-nausea wristband.

         NoMo Nausea recently hit the shelves at select Bed Bath & Beyond locations across the United States, and it will soon be available at CVS Pharmacies nationwide. For more information about NoMo Nausea and its sister product NoMo Migraine, please visit https://nomonausea.com.

