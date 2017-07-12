News By Tag
Sun Acquisitions announces the sale of Savocchi Glass
Savocchi has consulted for some of Chicagoland's highest profile and iconic projects. The Business is known for its great reputation and has skilled and reliable staff.
Sun Acquisitions generated a number of potential buyers for the Business that resulted in multiple offers. The Business was acquired by a strategic acquirer in the industry looking to expand operations and offerings.
About Sun Acquisitions
Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.
www.sunacquisitions.com
Phone: 773-243-1603
Contact
Tabitha David
***@sunacquisitions.com
