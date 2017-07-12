 
Industry News





Sun Acquisitions announces the sale of Savocchi Glass

 
CHICAGO - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Sun Acquisitions is pleased to announce the sale of Savocchi Glass. Savocchi has been a staple in the Northshore community for over 60 years for glass replacement and restoration services to commercial and residential customers. The business was second generation family owned.

Savocchi has consulted for some of Chicagoland's highest profile and iconic projects. The Business is known for its great reputation and has skilled and reliable staff.

Sun Acquisitions generated a number of potential buyers for the Business that resulted in multiple offers. The Business was acquired by a strategic acquirer in the industry looking to expand operations and offerings.

About Sun Acquisitions

Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.

www.sunacquisitions.com

Phone: 773-243-1603

