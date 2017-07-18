News By Tag
The Call for Pricing Transparency and More to be Discussed at ACI's Rx Drug Pricing Master Class
This event has the industry buzzing with a Post-Conference workshop, which will discuss in detail the latest actions taken by both CMS and the states when it comes to transparency. This workshop will act as a "one stop shop" for any pricing professional, as it answers all the questions that currently exist in light of recent state and federal action. One key area of focus for the session will be exploring a state's right to utilize an 1115 waiver to avoid higher pricing.
Also at this premiere event, attendees will have the opportunity to network to discuss best practices, as well as hear in-house perspective on the latest updates to pharmaceutical pricing in 2017. According to Stephanie Butler, Divisional Manager with ACI, "it is crucial that professionals in this space are prepared with the most current information."
- Examining the Other Methods of Payment: Distribution Vendors, Co-Pay System Coupons, and Co-Pay Offset Programs
- Incorporating Bona Fide Service Agreements into Pharmaceutical Pricing
- Mastering Rebate Contracting Fundamentals and New Developments for Product Success
- Medicaid Price Calculation Challenges
- Pharmaceutical Pricing for Medicare Parts B and D
In addition, attendees will also hear from well respected consultants in regards to Effectively Preparing for the Operational Challenges When Bringing a Drug to Market. This highly regarded panel will bring first had perspective on issues such as the necessary lead time for an new product, the role of a pricing committee, how to properly document decisions, which executives much sign off, and how transparency can be provided throughout the process, among other key issues.
For more information on this session and the overall program, visit http://www.americanconference.com/
