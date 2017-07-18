 
News By Tag
* Prescription Drug Pricing
* Drug Manufacturing
* Pharmaceutical Law
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
24232221201918

The Call for Pricing Transparency and More to be Discussed at ACI's Rx Drug Pricing Master Class

 
 
ACI’s Rx Drug Pricing Master Course
ACI’s Rx Drug Pricing Master Course
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Prescription Drug Pricing
Drug Manufacturing
Pharmaceutical Law

Industry:
Legal

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - July 24, 2017 - PRLog -- With state's passing legislation on a regular basis to have pharmaceutical manufacturers validate their prices, as well as the implementation of caps on rebates, a conference well established the legal market has drawn the attention of many.  Pricing specialists in the pharmaceutical space gather this fall in Philadelphia to participate in American Conference Institute's 17th annual Rx Drug Pricing Master Class, taking place this year from November 8-10, 2017 at the Hyatt at The Bellevue.

This event has the industry buzzing with a Post-Conference workshop, which will discuss in detail the latest actions taken by both CMS and the states when it comes to transparency. This workshop will act as a "one stop shop" for any pricing professional, as it answers all the questions that currently exist in light of recent state and federal action. One key area of focus for the session will be exploring a state's right to utilize an 1115 waiver to avoid higher pricing.

Also at this premiere event, attendees will have the opportunity to network to discuss best practices, as well as hear in-house perspective on the latest updates to pharmaceutical pricing in 2017. According to Stephanie Butler, Divisional Manager with ACI, "it is crucial that professionals in this space are prepared with the most current information."  As Butler puts it, "In a time where questions are only rising on the pricing of prescription drugs, the chance to meet and benchmark with top pharmaceutical companies while learning the most effective pricing strategies is proving to be an unmissable opportunity." According to the program agenda and conference organizers, panelists will be discussing:

- Examining the Other Methods of Payment: Distribution Vendors, Co-Pay System Coupons, and Co-Pay Offset Programs

- Incorporating Bona Fide Service Agreements into Pharmaceutical Pricing

- Mastering Rebate Contracting Fundamentals and New Developments for Product Success

- Medicaid Price Calculation Challenges

- Pharmaceutical Pricing for Medicare Parts B and D

In addition, attendees will also hear from well respected consultants in regards to Effectively Preparing for the Operational Challenges When Bringing a Drug to Market.  This highly regarded panel will bring first had perspective on issues such as the necessary lead time for an new product, the role of a pricing committee, how to properly document decisions, which executives much sign off, and how transparency can be provided throughout the process, among other key issues.

For more information on this session and the overall program, visit http://www.americanconference.com/acis-rx-drug-pricing-ma....

End
Source:
Email:***@americanconference.com Email Verified
Tags:Prescription Drug Pricing, Drug Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical Law
Industry:Legal
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
American Conference Institute PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share