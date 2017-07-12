News By Tag
Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) Launches Recruiting Support For Club, High School Coaches
New Service Offering, NCSA Team Edition, Extends College Recruiting Network to Coaches Across the Country
"Today's athletes and parents expect their coaches to be more involved in the recruiting process than ever before," said Lisa Strasman, NCSA president. "By empowering the coach-athlete recruiting relationship with more access, insight and recruiting tools, we ensure a better recruiting process for all."
With Team Edition, coaches can use real-time recruiting intelligence to see at a glance which athletes are making progress and which ones need help. They can also easily connect and recommend athletes to college coaches. Another benefit is that NCSA Team Edition makes it easy for clubs and high schools to get invaluable insights like which schools are recruiting their athletes.
For each athlete, they can now bring their college recruiting efforts to the next level with an online profile searchable by college coaches and they can use NCSA's exclusive Recruit Match Technology to identify schools that are the best fit. They will also have access to an extensive resource library of online recruiting tools.
"It has been an absolute game changer," said Nelson Gord, president and founder of the Illinois Indians Travel Baseball Club. "With NCSA Team Edition, our coaching staff can better assist our athletes with their recruiting efforts by streamlining the communication process and generating significant interaction with college coaches."
For more information on NCSA Team Edition, please visit www.ncsasports.org/
About Next College Student Athlete (NCSA)
NCSA is the world's largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Reigning Champs (www.reigningchamps.com)
