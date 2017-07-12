 
Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) Launches Recruiting Support For Club, High School Coaches

New Service Offering, NCSA Team Edition, Extends College Recruiting Network to Coaches Across the Country
 
 
CHICAGO - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Next College Student Athlete (NCSA), the largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network that matches high school student-athletes with college coaches, has launched its newest service offering, NCSA Team Edition, a comprehensive platform that provides the right set of recruiting tools for both coaches and their athletes. Now, they can work together on creating the best college opportunities.

"Today's athletes and parents expect their coaches to be more involved in the recruiting process than ever before," said Lisa Strasman, NCSA president. "By empowering the coach-athlete recruiting relationship with more access, insight and recruiting tools, we ensure a better recruiting process for all."

With Team Edition, coaches can use real-time recruiting intelligence to see at a glance which athletes are making progress and which ones need help. They can also easily connect and recommend athletes to college coaches. Another benefit is that NCSA Team Edition makes it easy for clubs and high schools to get invaluable insights like which schools are recruiting their athletes.

For each athlete, they can now bring their college recruiting efforts to the next level with an online profile searchable by college coaches and they can use NCSA's exclusive Recruit Match Technology to identify schools that are the best fit. They will also have access to an extensive resource library of online recruiting tools.

"It has been an absolute game changer," said Nelson Gord, president and founder of the Illinois Indians Travel Baseball Club. "With NCSA Team Edition, our coaching staff can better assist our athletes with their recruiting efforts by streamlining the communication process and generating significant interaction with college coaches."

For more information on NCSA Team Edition, please visit www.ncsasports.org/team or contact David Frank 312-624-7570 or at dfrank@ncsasports.org.

About Next College Student Athlete (NCSA)

NCSA is the world's largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Reigning Champs (www.reigningchamps.com), NCSA's team of more than 600 former collegiate and professional athletes leverages 17 years of exclusive data, proprietary matching algorithms, and personal relationships to connect tens of thousands of college-bound student-athletes to more than 41,000 college coaches nationwide across 31 sports every year. You can learn more about NCSA at www.ncsasports.org.

Media Contact
Heather Youkhana
hyoukhana@tkcpr.com
