News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Time Is Running Low For Voice Over Talent To Apply For The Voice Shop Competition
"Whether you are a seasoned voice over professional or a newbie trying to break into the industry, it is a well-known fact that you can never stop developing and improving your skills," according to The Voice Shop.
All contest submissions must include the entry form filled to completion and an audio reel of you reciting the designated script. The winner will be chosen by CMD for their talent and potential.
The winner will receive three classes of their choice for their fall semester. The available courses can appeal to both beginners and masters. The courses include technique classes, master classes, private lessons, webinar workshops, creating your demo, and open coaching. Depending on the winner's chosen classes, the prize can be worth up to $675.
The Voice Shop classes are taught by professional voice over coaches under founder Michael George. They strive to express their passion and share their expertise to create successful voice over talent. Students are given a great advantage in the field, and many are hired on as talent for CMD.
Those that have already entered should stay posted, and those that have not need to complete their entrees by July 23. The winner will be announced in early August.
Anybody living in the contingent 48 states over the age of 18 is eligible to enter. For a full description of the competition, rules and requirements, visit their website: http://www.voiceshopcoaching.com/
About The Voice Shop
The Voice shop belongs to the larger New York City based company, Creative Media Design, a premier audio house featuring a wide variety of talent heard nationwide. The Voice Shop is located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan at the CMD headquarters, 37 West 37th Street.
Contact
The Voice Shop
***@diibdigital.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse