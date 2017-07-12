Steviva Appoints New Director of Sales and National Retail Sales Manager

Steviva Appoints Lisa Sheridan as Director of Sales, Jennifer Allison as National Retail Sales Manager

-- Steviva Ingredients, an innovative leader in pure and all-natural alternative sweeteners, announces two significant additions to its executive sales team.Having previously served as an Account Executive with Steviva for the past year, Lisa Sheridan was recently promoted to Director of Sales. In addition to Lisa's appointment, Jennifer Allison has joined Steviva Brands, Inc., and Steviva Ingredients as national Retail Sales Manager."We are pleased to have Lisa in a leadership role with the company, in addition to having Jennifer join our growing team at Steviva," said Thom King, President and CEO of Steviva.Sheridan holds nearly 20 years of previous experience as Head Athletic Trainer and co-owner of Gold's Gym in Gresham, OR, and as an independent personal fitness trainer and nutrition specialist. In her role as Director of Sales, Lisa now oversees U.S. sales, working with brokers nationwide, plus inside sales and sales in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America."Once in a great while as a CEO you have the satisfaction of watching one of your team members excel with such elegance, poise and purpose that it elicits a deep sense of pride and makes all your hard work worth it," said King. Lisa is that team member."As a new addition to the Steviva team, Jennifer Allison brings more than six years of experience in marketing, sales and branding to her new role. Most recently, she served as promotions marketing manager and inside sales rep at Almetta Foods. She also worked in promotions at Honey Mama's, and directed branding and marketing strategy initiatives for companies at Synchronicity Design, which she co-founded in 2011. Allison holds a Bachelor of Arts in art history from Rutgers University."Jennifer's track record of executing successful sales and marketing strategies, combined with her relationship-based management style, will be an asset both internally as well as to our customer partners," says King.Steviva Ingredients Inc. is a global ingredient supplier with a focus on all-natural, high-intensity sweeteners and custom sweetening solutions for manufacturers. Steviva Ingredients sweeteners and bulk ingredients are kosher and free of GMOs, soy, corn, allergens, pesticides and petrochemicals.More information is available at www.stevivaingredients.com.Visit Steviva Ingredients at Supply Side West, Sept. 26-30, 2017, Las Vegas, NV, Booth #C130, to learn more about Steviva's all-natural sweeteners including Ultra-pure Monkfruit, Stevia, Naringin, Thaumatin, custom-sweetening blends, custom R&D and other products and services.